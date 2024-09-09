Clutch Tyler Lockett Makes History, Delivers Knockout Punch For Seattle Seahawks
SEATTLE, Wash. - In the huddle facing a crucial 3rd and 6 with 1:48 remaining on the game clock and the Seattle Seahawks nursing a slim six-point lead over the Denver Broncos, Tyler Lockett knew there was a chance Geno Smith could be calling his number looking to put Sunday's season opener on ice.
But in the back of his head, after hearing the play call from Smith courtesy of coordinator Ryan Grubb, Lockett knew a number of dominos needed to fall for him to have an opportunity. Running a shallow crossing route on a mesh concept from the slot, he needed DK Metcalf's own crossing route - which was only a yard further downfield - to force Broncos cornerback Riley Moss to have to work underneath and use his far side arm in coverage.
Like clockwork, fortunately for the Seahawks, Metcalf's route did just enough to impede Moss' path in man coverage, allowing Smith to sneak a precision bullet pass just past the defender's outstretched right arm. Getting his left hand up late, Lockett somehow managed to reel in an insane, jaw-dropping one-handed catch, fully securing the ball against his left leg and stumbling three extra yards past the marker for a game-clinching first down.
"There was a chance that ball was going to come to me just based on the play that [Ryan] Grubb set up. But I don't think I would have been able even to try to catch that ball if it wasn't for DK," Lockett explained after the game. "DK was the one setting the match, and I had to be able to set my guy up so that DK could kind of get in the way. But if he didn't get in the way to slow him down a little bit, it would have been tough to catch that ball."
Thanks to Lockett's latest heroics, the Seahawks were able to bust out the victory formation for the first time under coach Mike Macdonald, chewing up the rest of the clock with a trio of quarterback kneels by Smith to hold on for a hard-fought 26-20 win. After missing most of training camp with a thigh injury and being listed as questionable to play on Friday, the 10th year wideout led the team with six catches for 77 yards and etched his name in the record books in the process.
Prior to kickoff, Lockett needed six yards to hit the 8,000-yard milestone for his career, a mark only legendary Hall of Famer Steve Largent had achieved in franchise history previously. Moving the chains on third down as he has done so many times in his illustrious career, he surpassed the mark on a 19-yard catch on 3rd and 2 midway through the second quarter, joining exclusive company as the second Seahawk and113th player in NFL history to hit 8,000 receiving yards.
Admitting he wasn't sure if he would get a chance to reach this latest milestone with the only team he has ever known after coming up just short in the season finale last January in Glendale, Lockett thanked Seattle's front office and new coaching staff for continuing to have faith in him and he's grateful for the opportunity to continue to deliver in key moments.
"I give God all the glory. I think it was crazy because last year, I saw I was (about) five yards away. And you're kind of just wondering, like, 'Am I still going to be on the team, or they're going to move on from me?' I was just thankful that they even kept me on the team. And, just being able to get to 8,000 yards is a blessing because not too many people even play this game for a long time. And I definitely give God all the glory and just really thankful for everything he's done for me thus far in my life."
Rewarding the veteran receiver for his efforts, as part of the new culture he's implementing in the Pacific Northwest, Macdonald awarded Lockett with Seattle's first "closer ball" in the locker room after the victory, highlighting players who step up when games are on the line down the stretch.
Adding to Lockett's explanation from Sunday night, Macdonald delved into the difficulty of both the throw and the catch in his Monday day after press conference, as Smith somehow threaded the ball into a window the size of a dime where only the well-covered Lockett could catch the ball and Moss couldn't get a fingertip on it. He also acknowledged all of the other mechanisms that needed to work out on that aggressive play call for that unlikely throw to even be possible, including the offensive line holding up just long enough with six rushers coming for the quarterback to be able to get the ball out before being hit.
"If you've seen it, you understand. There's no space there," Macdonald commented. "Then from the other angle, bringing it in with one hand, guys all over him. There's a lot of things going on on that play. DK took a great angle to change the corner's angle and make him have to undercut the throw where he couldn't play the upfield hand... Guys have to set guys up for success. That was a great play by DK it takes time to run from this side of the field to that side, so the o-line's gotta hold up with five-man protection and they did. 11 guys working as one right there, that's big time stuff."
Now in his third season as Seattle's starter, while fans may have been stunned he caught the ball, especially after a long layoff recovering from an injury, Smith wasn't surprised at all to see Lockett haul his pass in with one hand because he has come through so many times over the years. Last January, in just one of numerous examples, he hauled in the game-winning touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion to beat Arizona late in the fourth quarter.
A receiver of Lockett's caliber doesn't hit 600 career catches and eclipse 8,000 receiving yards without consistently being reliable in such critical moments. Even if he hadn't practiced much for the better part of a month, Smith had full confidence in the savvy veteran being able to come through with the game hanging in the balance for the Seahawks, adding just another game winner to his already impressive resume to open the Macdonald era in style.
"That's who he is. Big time players make big time plays in big games. I remember hearing that when I was a kid. Tyler Lockett is the epitome of that. Any time there is a play to be made he's going to play the game."