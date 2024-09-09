Seattle Seahawks Injury Tracker: 'Nothing New' on Kenneth Walker III, George Fant
When speaking to media on Monday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn't have any new information on injuries sustained by running back Kenneth Walker III and right tackle George Fant in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
Fant exited the game in the first quarter after suffering an apparent non-contact knee injury. He was helped off the field and quickly ruled out afterwards — typically not a good sign in regard to the injury's severity.
Walker didn't play Seattle's final, game-clinching drive after sustaining an abdominal injury. He rushed 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown before exiting. After the game, Walker seemed unbothered by the injury, stating "I'm good. Hell yeah."
"Nothing new right now, just taking it day by day with K-9," Macdonald said on Monday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. Macdonald offered a similar update on Fant, per Seahawks On SI's Corbin K. Smith.
Fant's injury appeared worse than Walker's, as he needed trainers on either side of him helping him limp off the field. Walker's ailment, given his own assessment, doesn't appear concerning.
If Fant can't play in Week 2 versus the New England Patriots, it will likely be Stone Forsythe who continues to slot in at right tackle. Fant was already playing in place of starter Abraham Lucas, who began the season on the physically unable to perform list after missing the entire offseason, training camp and preseason as he works back from a knee issue.
Seattle won't have to give official updates and practice designations regarding Walker and Fant's injuries until their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.