Denver Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix Named Starter in Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks defense will face rookie No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix in their season opener versus the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sept. 8.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton named Nix the starter on Wednesday, making him the first rookie to start the opener for the franchise since John Elway. Nix had been competing against Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the job.
Nix took most of the first-team reps in practice last week, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, before also starting Denver’s second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He finished the game 8-of-9 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown in a 27-2 victory.
“It will be a special moment. Obviously, that’s great to share with such a great player as John Elway … you just want to go out there and get the first win, and ultimately compete at a high level and give your team the best chance to win,” Nix said post-practice on Wednesday.
Nix will have a difficult task as the first NFL quarterback to see new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s scheme in full force in Seattle. Macdonald, who led the league’s top pass-rushing and turnover-creating defense in Baltimore in 2023, has been careful through training camp (restricting recordings of team sessions) and preseason to not give away too much ahead of the regular season.
That will be especially tough as a rookie, but Nix has shown promise through two preseason games, combining to go 23-of-30 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. That’s preseason, of course, but Payton feels Nix gives the Broncos their best chance to win.
“He’s been outstanding,” Payton said of Nix. “Obviously, there’s a ton of room for growth, a lot of things he needs to work on … but there is a maturity level with him.”
In their 48-year history, Seattle has never faced a rookie starting quarterback in Week 1. It will be a game of firsts, as Macdonald will also begin a new era for the Seahawks following the most successful 14-year span in franchise history under coach Pete Carroll.