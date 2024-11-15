DK Metcalf, Abraham Lucas Good to Go For Seahawks at 49ers

All Seahawks

After practicing all week, the Seahawks will have two of their most important starters in DK Metcalf and Abraham Lucas back in action on Sunday in Santa Clara.

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) reacts after catching a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Not even listed on Friday's final injury report with a designation, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome receiver DK Metcalf and right tackle Abraham Lucas back to the lineup for their critical Week 11 road contest against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sidelined since suffering an MCL sprain in a road win over the Falcons in Week 7, Metcalf returned from the bye week in much better shape and though coach Mike Macdonald indicated he would be limited on Wednesday, he practiced in full throughout the week. Without any setbacks or hitches, he's in the clear after missing back-to-back losses to the Bills and Rams, providing a major boost for the Seahawks passing game against their bitter rivals.

As for Lucas, the third-year tackle will finally make his much-awaited 2024 debut following offseason knee surgery. The former third-round pick out of Washington State returned to practice in late October and exhausted his entire 21-day window before being activated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, and after being a full participant for the first time on Thursday, he should be poised to make his first start since last December to bolster a struggling offensive line.

Unfortunately, even with Lucas back in action, the Seahawks still won't be at full strength on the offensive line for the first time this season in Santa Clara. Away from the team for undisclosed personal reasons this week, center Connor Williams has been ruled out by the team and won't be available against the 49ers, meaning either second-year center Olu Oluwatimi or rookie Jalen Sundell will start in his place in a hostile road environment.

A fifth-round pick out of Michigan in 2023, Oluwatimi started a single game as a rookie last season, playing well in a home win over Arizona. Making the roster after signing with Seattle on July 23, Sundell has dressed for every game so far as a backup center and tackle, but has played just one offensive snap.

In addition, the Seahawks will be short-handed at tight end with veterans Noah Fant and Brady Russell both ruled out for Sunday's contest. Fant will miss a second straight game with a groin injury suffered during practice two weeks ago, while Russell popped up on the injury report this week with a foot injury coming out of the bye.

Without Fant and Russell in uniform, Seattle likely will elevate either Tyler Mabry or recently signed receiver-turned-tight end N'Keal Harry from the practice squad to provide depth behind veteran Pharaoh Brown and rookie AJ Barner while also contributing on special teams.

Capping off a quite small final injury report, the Seahawks didn't list any players with doubtful or questionable designations, including the omission of defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who missed practice time earlier in the week with a foot injury.

Corbin K. Smith
