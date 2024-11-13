Seahawks Activate Starting RT Abraham Lucas from PUP List
After missing 11 games last season, all of training camp and the first nine games of the 2024 season, Seattle Seahawks starting right tackle Abraham Lucas has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald eluded to the fact Lucas could return in Week 11 prior to the bye, and he doubled down on that notion Monday. It's not a sure thing Lucas will play, but the team had to add him to the 53-man roster by Wednesday or place him on season-ending injured reserve.
In a corresponding move, backup right tackle George Fant was placed on injured reserve for a second time this season. Fant sustained a knee injury in Seattle's season opener versus the Denver Broncos, and reaggravated it in the Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 — his first game back from injury.
If Lucas can't go on Sunday, rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell would likely remain the starter for Seattle. Jerrell is the team's fourth-string right tackle, as Stone Forsythe is also on injured reserve after starting from Weeks 2-6.
However, all indicators point to Lucas making his season debut versus the San Francisco 49ers — a crucial in-division game Seattle needs to win if it hopes to not fall into a deeper NFC West hole.
“I think that the best version of [Lucas] is going to give us the best version of our offensive line,” Macdonald said on Monday. “We want to make sure that he’s ready to go, but from what I saw today, it looked really good, he looked good last week. There’s a timeline here that we're kind of abiding by and there are certain milestones and hurdles you need to cross in order for him to play his best ball. So, hopefully, that’s this week.”
Seattle's offensive line desperately needs the help. Lucas was a high-quality tackle prior to his injury, but he still needs to prove he can return to form when healthy. The sustainability of his current health also has to proven by staying on the field.
