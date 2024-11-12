Report: Seahawks Received Multiple Trade Calls For DK Metcalf
The Seattle Seahawks made some moves leading up to the Nov. 5 trade deadline, but on the day itself, they decided to stand pat.
Not for a lack of opportunities, though. On the day of the deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Seahawks would not be trading star wide receiver DK Metcalf at that time. As the saying goes, when there's smoke, there's fire.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams, most notably the Pittsburgh Steelers called the Seahawks about Metcalf before the trade deadline. However, those calls were reportedly very brief.
"One interesting note is that Pittsburgh really did scour the earth for receiver help. Steelers GM Omar Khan looked high and low before zeroing in on Jets wideout Mike Williams. I believe Pittsburgh was one of the teams to check on Seattle's DK Metcalf, which was a nonstarter for the Seahawks," Fowler wrote.
Note the phrasing "one of the teams," implying that Pittsburgh wasn't the only one. Fans can speculate on who those other teams may have been, but since Metcalf didn't move, we'll likely never know for sure.
Now in his sixth season with Seattle, Metcalf is one of the best receivers in the league when he's rolling. In seven games this season, he has 35 receptions for 568 yards and three touchdowns, though he has had some issues with ball security. Unfortunately, he's been out with a knee injury since Seattle's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 20.
At the very least, Pittsburgh got a nice consolation prize in Williams, who caught the go-ahead touchdown from longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
The Seahawks will hope to have Metcalf when they return from their bye week, and hopefully for a long time to come after that.
