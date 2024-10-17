DK Metcalf Demonstrates Accountability For Seahawks 'Self Inflicted Wounds'
The Seattle Seahawks have dropped three consecutive games after starting the season 3-0, and that has brought the morale way down in the gloomy Pacific Northwest.
The NFL season is full of ups and downs, and it is safe to say the Seahawks are certainly in a valley rather than a peak. When looking back at the team's last three losses, one thing remains constant. They haven't always been beaten by their opponent moreso than they have beaten themselves, holding them back from playing to their full potential.
"Self-inflicted wounds," star receiver DK Metcalf said on Wednesday. "The three days (off) have helped everybody just calm down, get away from football for a little bit, and come back with a clear mind to where nothing's personal. He's (Mike Macdonald) not pointing the fingers at anybody, but we all just got to look in the mirror. I've got to take care of the ball. We've got to score points on offense, and the defense has to take the ball away."
The Seahawks have performed well on offense during the three-game losing streak, scoring at least 20 points in every game. However, the defense has allowed 29 or more points, which has been the root cause of the team's struggles over the past three weeks.
Even though the offense has been putting up points, the unit has been far from perfect. This has prompted Metcalf to check in with his quarterback Geno Smith and see if they can get on the same page after he admitted that he didn't run his route correctly on a decisive fourth quarter interception in last Thursday's loss to the 49ers. This came on the heels of two critical fumbles from the talented wideout in losses to the Lions and Giants.
"It's really not much coming together," Metcalf said regarding his chemistry with Smith. "We talked on the phone Sunday, and I told him that was my fault for drifting. It just goes back to practice habits. You've got to practice like every day is the last play. Every play, (whether) you're down seven or it's the fourth quarter and you've got to make the catch. I think it's just me getting into that mentality during practice so when I get in the game, there's no second thought about it. I know what to do. I've run the route 1,000 times, but knowing that (in) that moment, (I was) just trying to do too much. (I was) trying to go 80 yards in one play when I shouldn't have to. We shouldn't have to."
Metcalf and Seattle can all harp on the mistakes from the past three games, but that won't do them many favors. They have to figure out how to come together as a team and match the energy from the first three weeks opposed to the last three. If they can find a way to do that, the Seahawks can stay atop the NFC West standings and become a potential playoff threat in the conference.
The Seahawks are back in action for a big matchup in Week 7 as they head all the way to the east coast to face off against quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.