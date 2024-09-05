DK Metcalf Gives Surprising Response on Seattle Seahawks Offensive 'Bread and Butter"
RENTON, Wash. - Strolling into the first team meeting with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in April, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf thought he already had a beat on the first-time NFL player caller's system.
During a historic two-year run north of the VMAC with Washington, Grubb orchestrated one of college football's most potent passing attacks behind the arm of Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. and three future draft picks at receiver. Slinging the ball all over the yard in Montlake and carving up opposing defenses like a knife splitting hot butter, the Huskies finished first and second in total passing yards in those two seasons and also finished 11th in passing touchdowns per game in both 2022 and 2023, making the College Football Playoff in January for the first time.
But much to Metcalf's surprise, given the explosive nature of Grubb's Husky offenses throwing the football, the star wideout couldn't have been more surprised with how the first-time NFL coordinator described his offense's bread and butter to his new Seahawks squad.
"Our run game, we're going to run the ball downhill and make the defense stop our run first," Metcalf recalled when asked of Grubb's opening comments prior to Wednesday's practice. "And then, after that, it's pretty much dealer's choice with how we want to take the game from there. We can continue to run the ball or push the ball down the field or get singled up on the outside and exploit the corners. So, I think it all just starts with the run game and building a foundation from there."
On the surface, Grubb's comments should create some head scratching, at least based on raw stats from his time at Washington and at Fresno State before that. After all, the Huskies finished 106th at the FBS level in rushing yards per game last season and were only marginally better finishing 69th out of 131 teams in 2022. His offenses only finished inside the top 70 once in three years with the Bulldogs against Mountain West competition as well, rarely leaning on the ground game.
But looking beyond averages in yardage per game, Grubb has consistently built efficient running games that complemented his aerial attacks. Though the Huskies finished 63rd in yards per rush last year, Dillon Johnson still eclipsed 1,000 yards and scored a whopping 16 touchdowns, while Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis combined for more than 1,300 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns in the season prior, giving the team plenty of punch with their rushing attack when called upon.
Originally starting his college coaching career as an offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Grubb also has a history of helping build strong rushing arsenals before putting on the play caller hat for the first time in 2019 at Fresno State. In just one example, as Eastern Michigan's line coach, the Eagles finished with the seventh-most rushing yards in a single season in program history in 2016 with him leaving a major imprint on that success.
Considering the Seahawks have arguably one of the top three receiving corps in the NFL with Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and rising star Jaxon Smith-Njigba headlining the group, it would be malpractice not to take advantage of that talent with a proven Pro Bowl veteran quarterback in Geno Smith running the show under center. At the same time, however, personnel dictates scheme and the team also has two outstanding young running backs in Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet behind an offensive line with several capable run blockers.
In other words, a more balanced approach from the Seahawks against NFL defenses that will be far superior to college units makes a ton of logical sense for Grubb and company, hoping to use a strong run game to set up opportunities to Metcalf and the rest of the team's standout receivers to do their thing downfield. Even if such an idea initially upset the former All Pro.
"He kind of nipped that in the bud during the first offensive meeting that we had," Metcalf explained. "Grubb said, 'All right guys, I know we had explosive players, but we're going to run the ball.' So, I kind of got mad really quick. But I think the foundation of running the ball first is going to open up everything else for me, Jax [Jaxon Smith-Njigba], Lock [Tyler Lockett], Noah [Fant], everybody else in the receiver room and the tight end room."
Coming off the third 1,000-yard season of his career, the 26-year old Metcalf still has room to grow, and he turned in no shortage of highlight reel grabs during training camp and a very brief preseason dress rehearsal where he caught a 21-yard touchdown from Smith before exiting. After seeing Bears top-10 pick Rome Odunze explode in Grubb's offense, the former Ole Miss standout could be a perfect carbon copy fit to thrive in the system, even if there are significant adjustments from how the Huskies ran the system.
One of the NFL's most daunting matchup nightmares at 6-4, 228 pounds with sub 4.35 speed, Grubb hasn't been quiet about his expectations for Metcalf, and new coach Mike Macdonald gushed about the star receiver on Wednesday, referencing him as a "beast" who can hit a home run any time he touches the football. Fantasy owners and Seahawks fans alike shouldn't have to fret seeing his numbers diminish, and in fact, a more vertically-oriented passing attack could yield career numbers in yardage and touchdowns even if his overall touches stay largely the same.
From Metcalf's perspective, while he obviously wants to be a major factor scoring points for Seattle to win football games, he also has a veteran mindset when it comes to grasping the importance of excelling at other parts of the game. With Grubb set to get the ground rolling a bit more than he has in the past, he's ready to do what he can to help Walker and Charbonnet find success, understanding their could be a positive residual effect that helps his receiving production as a result.
"It just comes down to just trying to win the game and doing whatever it takes to win and just helping the team with my abilities, whether that's blocking or catching the ball or being a decoy on the backside. Just trying to put the ball in the end zone and score more points than the other team. We try to win at the end of the day and do whatever it takes to win."