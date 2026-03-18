4 Reasons the Seahawks Won Free Agency

All of the Seattle Seahawks' 2026 free agents are accounted for now that wide receiver Cody White has been re-signed. Out of a huge class, the team only lost five players — a testament to general manager John Schneider's patience with the market.

Sure, there were some big losses, but the bulk of the Super Bowl LX-champion roster is returning, including many depth and special teams players.

It's a good start to the offseason for the Seahawks, who can still fill holes in the draft and potentially make trades down the line with about $36.16 million in effective cap space remaining (seventh most in the league).

Here are the top 4 aspects that made free agency a massive success for the Seahawks.

4. The wide receiver corps is entirely intact

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Schneider understands that running backs are much more replaceable than elite pass-catchers. Rashid Shaheed was not expendable, especially after a midseason trade and three pivotal kick return touchdowns in just 12 games. And he only weighs $7 million against the cap in 2026.

The only pass-catcher to leave was Dareke Young, who joined Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas. Young, while a great returner, was expendable with Shaheed coming back and Tory Horton also being an excellent kick returner.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo, Horton, White and Shaheed make up the Seahawks' top 6 pass-catchers, and that's likely all they will carry to the active roster anyway. Seattle doesn't have to look at receivers at all this offseason.

3. Only 2 full-time starters left

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Running back Kenneth Walker III is a huge loss, especially with Zach Charbonnet on the mend from a torn ACL in the Divisional Round. The Seahawks will turn to former Packers rusher Emanuel Wilson and 2024 undrafted free agent George Holani to step up early in the season, and potentially add in the draft.

Safety Coby Bryant was also one of the best safeties in the league in 2025, and he left to the Chicago Bears. While cornerback Riq Woolen and edge rusher Boye Mafe are tough losses, they weren't full-time starters last season.

Woolen started just seven games in 2025, while Josh Jobe (re-signed to a three-year, $24 million deal) started 15 opposite Devon Witherspoon. Mafe started just three games. These are roles that head coach Mike Macdonald can find replacements for at far less than a premium price.

2. One of them has a direct replacement

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates after retrieving a fumble during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Bryant's departure was unexpected, and it's a huge hit at face value. But it's easy to forget that Ty Okada started 11 games for the Seahawks last season while Julian Love was injured.

Okada played starter-level football, totaling 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass deflections and one interception. He played 742 defensive snaps after playing just 33 over his first two years in the league.

That makes Okada the de facto replacement for Bryant, and the Seahawks can feel good about who they are plugging in. The safety depth won't be quite what it was, but that's why they brought in Rodney Thomas II to fill in Okada's former backup role.

1. The core of a Super Bowl-winning roster is returning

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili (95) celebrates following a safety against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

There were a lot of unsexy re-signings by Schneider during free agency. Contracts for Brady Russell, Chazz Surratt and Brandon Pili aren't going to be massive factors for the offense or defense.

But those are glue guys on special teams, and those were the small aspects of the roster that made the Seahawks so good in 2025. Schneider got those guys back, and that's the blueprint they will need to make another run at a championship.

Two years and $8 million for inside linebacker Drake Thomas was a steal. Jobe was another bargain at his production level. It's hard to say the Seahawks explicitly got worse in any area outside of running back, and that's a win after securing a Lombardi Trophy.

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