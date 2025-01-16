Do the Seahawks Have an RB1 Controversy?
The Seahawks used back-to-back second-round picks on running backs in 2022 and 2023.
In 2022, they selected Ken Walker III 41st overall out of Michigan State to replace the retiring Chris Carson and add insurance to the oft-injured Rashaad Penny.
The following year, they needed more depth at the position and took Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA, presumably to be a formidable one-two punch with Walker.
At times, Walker and Charbonnet have offered a legitimate threat as a dynamic duo. However, it seemed for the most part, it was either one or the other shining in a game at a time.
Unfortunately, both running backs are victims of a poor running scheme and subpar run blocking ahead of them. In their two seasons together, they have ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing yards both years. They have also gone through two different offensive coordinators in Shane Waldron and the now-departed Ryan Grubb.
They will have a third offensive coordinator in three years when next season kicks off.
That said, an interesting development occurred during the 2024 season. Zach Charbonnet, behind basically the same offensive line as Ken Walker III earlier in the year, out-played Walker.
For two straight seasons now, Charbonnet has out-gained Walker on a per-carry basis. In 2023, Charonnet averaged 4.3 yards per carry, to lead the team. Walker came in at 4.1. This season, Charbonnet turned in a 4.2 average while Walker stumbled to 3.7.
While the offensive line and playcaller were the same for both Walker and Charbonnet this season, it appeared Grubb attacked the running game a little differently with Charbonnet in play.
Per Pro Football Focus, the zone vs. gap scheme splits were different for the two Seattle backs. For Walker, it was a 54.3 percent zone scheme. For Charbonnet, it was a 51.2 percent gap scheme. It seemed that either Charbonnet was more effective as a gap-scheme runner or Grubb changed up his run schemes later in the season.
Not only that, but along with out-gaining Walker in per-carry average with more of a gap-heavy scheme, Charbonnet was also more explosive. The UCLA product produced 16 runs of 10 or more yards. Walker notched 13 such runs with 18 more rushing attempts.
Charbonnet was also more effective after contact. He averaged 3.35 yards after contact per attempt. Walker came in at 3.05. Charbonnet also logged more rushing touchdowns (8) than Walker (7) as well as first downs (33 to 28).
Walker also fumbled once, while Charbonnet never put the ball on the turf.
Both are talented running backs that belong in the NFL. Both even could start by themselves for a different NFL franchise. Over the past two seasons, Charbonnet has been the assumed "1B" to Walker's "1A" in the pecking order.
Given the past two seasons, should those be reversed? Should Charbonnet become the lead back? Or could the Seahawks even trade Walker away to recoup picks and make room (although the savings would be less than $2 million)?
One thing in Charbonnet's favor is that he will enter his third season with Seattle, while Walker will be in his fourth and final on his rookie deal. Seattle may not want to extend Walker, given Charbonnet's success. If they feel they will not be able to retain Walker beyond 2024, trading him might be worth exploring.
Charbonnet offers a different style of running. He is more physical and gap-scheme friendly. Of course, a lot of this may ride on who the Seahawks hire as offensive coordinator. The new coach may prefer one running back over the other. Or his new scheme may fit Walker better.
However, the fact that Charbonnet, in some ways, has out-performed Walker over two seasons, with two different schemes, offers a curious conundrum. Not to mention, the Seahawks were undefeated (5-0) when Charbonnet got double-digit carries in 2024.
Should Charbonnet be treated as the feature back moving forward? He certainly has the frame to handle a larger workload, at 6-1, 222 pounds. That is a full four inches and 11 pounds larger than Walker.
Certainly, the offensive line needs to be improved, regardless of who is receiving the handoffs. There is no pressure to pick one running back or the other. First things first: Fix the offensive line issues.
All this may ride on who they bring in to run the offense under Mike Macdonald's leadership.
