Mike Macdonald loved intensity of Friday Seahawks training camp practice
The Seattle Seahawks are about to finish another practice session at the VMAC, continuing their training camp schedule in preparation for the 2025 NFL season. As yet it's still early in training camp and the pads have not come on yet (that comes next week) but the intensity is growing each day.
During Friday's practice that element was not hard to miss, especially when third-year outside linebacker Derick Hall picked up offensive tackle Josh Jones and threw him ino the backfield. That brought on a lot of taunting and trash-talking from the rest of the defensive line, including Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed.
Head coach Mike Macdonald also liked what he saw, particularly in the trenches. Here's what he said about Seattle's latest practice, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN.
Mike Macdonald loves Seahawks' spirit
"That was a great practice... A lot of great spirit, a lot of great competition. It's the right mix of, hey, we're getting after it but we're taking care of one another, we're sharpening each other, talking some smack."
Hall could see an increased role this season, especially while Uchenna Nwosu is out after undergoing knee sugery this offseason. Hall is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign, totaling eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits despite limited playing time.
When the pads come on Monday we can expect another rise in the intensity level at practice. After that, we'll get to see some actual football for the first time in seven months when the Seahawks face Pete Carroll's Raiders in their preseason opener on August 7. Until then, they'll just have to keep hitting each other.
Things will really get going on August 21 when they hold a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers ahead of their preseason finale.
