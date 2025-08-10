What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel's first NFL action
Don't look now, but the Seattle Seahawks offensive line may finally be trending in the right direction after a decade plus of futility. During Thursday night's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle got solid performances from several linemen, including rookie left guard Grey Zabel.
Zabel played well enough to be featured in a breakdown from NFL Network's offensive line guru Brian Baldinger. He also earned the fourth-best grade for Seattle's offense from Pro Football Focus for the game, posting strong marks in pass blocking (68.5) and run blocking (79.0).
Head coach Mike Madonald also came away impressed. Here's what he said about Zabel after yesterday's practice.
Mike Madonald on Grey Zabel
If Zabel is what he appears to be - an instant plug-and-play stud at left guard - then the Seahawks should have three plus starters up front this year, assuming right tackle Abe Lucas and left tackle Charles Cross can both stay on the field.
3/5 is far from perfect, but it's still much better than what the Seahawks have fielded for this unit in a long, long time. That doesn't mean this group won't still be problematic, though.
Unfortunately, the center and right guard positions still appear to be big liabilities based on what we have seen and read so far. Anthony Bradford has continued to get most of the first-team reps at right guard but Macdonald has been reluctant to name him the starter as of yet.
Meanwhile, at center Olu Oluwatimi has been out for a while due to a back injury. In his place Jalen Sundell has taken over as the team's starting center. It's only one preseason game, but Sundell did not inspire much confidence against the Raiders' less-than-elite defensive line last week.
If general manager John Schnider had just invested one more of his five top-100 draft picks on another highly-ranked interior offensive line prospect, we'd feel a lot more confident about this unit and the offense in general going into the regular season.
There's still time to find an upgrade at either spot, but the clock is ticking.
