'Focused and Dialed In': Seahawks Must Stay Focused Despite Skid
To put it lightly, the past couple of weeks have not been kind to the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle vaulted itself to the top of the NFC West with a four-game winning streak out of its bye week, but has now lost two-straight games in a major blow to its playoff hopes. The Seahawks can still win the division and thus make the playoffs if they win out and get some help, but they're still not in a great position overall.
Despite that, the Seahawks can't afford to lose focus at all heading into the final games of the regular season.
"Well, I think we all understand what situation we're in," head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday. "The focus is going to win this football game. So, do what it takes to do that and go play our best football. That's what we're focused on right now."
This season has been the epitome of a roller coaster for the Seahawks, as they won their first three games, then lost five of six, then won four in a row and are now on a two-game skid. Through it all, though, Macdonald has made it a priority to keep his team focused on the task at hand.
"On to the next thing like we've always been. Business as usual," quarterback Geno Smith said. "Got a lot of pros in that locker room and guys are going to go about it the right way. Guys are focused and dialed in and preparing for a short week to go on the road and travel on Christmas. You know, going out there and try to get a win."
Seattle has two games remaining in the regular season, first against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night and then against the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could decide the NFC West next week. It'll be tough to make it to the dance, but for now, the Seahawks are only focusing on what they can control.
