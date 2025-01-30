Former Seahawks Star QB Returning to Pro Bowl
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's resurgence has landed him back in the Pro Bowl.
Wilson, who wrapped up his 13th NFL season with a Wild Card playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 11, was named a replacement for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It's Wilson's 10th Pro Bowl nod in his career and first since 2021 — his final year with the Seahawks.
Allen injured his right hand and wrist in Buffalo's AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson is the benefactor from his inability to participate.
In just 11 starts this season, Wilson finished with a 63.7 percent completion percentage, 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions. Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh's playoff loss.
Wilson made the Pro Bowl four straight seasons to begin his career (2012-15) then earned the honor five straight years from 2017-21. He has a career completion percentage of 64.7 percent for 6,001 passing yards, 350 touchdowns and 111 interceptions.
He's also rushed for 5,462 yards and another 31 touchdowns in his career.
Even though Wilson wasn't an initial selection, reaching double-digit Pro Bowls only bolsters his NFL resume. His two lost seasons with the Denver Broncos are far in the rear-view mirror, and he proved he can still be a productive passer in 2024.
Wilson joins six other Steelers at the Pro Bowl, including two others who were named as replacements (special teamer Miles Killebrew and guard Isaac Seumalo). He is the first Steelers quarterback to make a Pro Bowl since Ben Roethlisberger in 2017.
Wilson is an unrestricted free agent entering this offseason. He's begun contract talks with Pittsburgh, but he may also with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas.
Regardless of what team he's on, Wilson's 10th Pro Bowl appearance shows that, even at 36, he can still play at a high level and be a quality quarterback.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Prioritize Offense in Seven-Round Senior Bowl Mock Draft
Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Attends, Interrupts Pete Carroll's Raiders Presser
Why Geno Smith Stands to Benefit Most From Seahawks Hiring Klint Kubiak
Klint Kubiak Ideal Hire For Geno Smith, Seahawks' Offense
Seahawks 2024 Grade Card: How Did Ernest Jones, LBs Perform?