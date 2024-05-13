Former Seahawks TE Nick Vannett Signs With Titans
Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett is signing with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Monday afternoon.
Vannett, 31, was a third-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Ohio State, but more for his blocking ability than his receiving skills. Considering he stands at 6-6 and 257 pounds, that analysis checks out.
He appeared in 42 games for Seattle, starting 16 of them. In that time, he caught 48 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns. His time in Seattle came to an end on September 24, 2019, when the Seahawks traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick.
Since then, Vannett has bounced around the league as he's been with five different teams since 2020. Last year, he signed with the Houston Texans in August, got released before the season and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.
Vannett may not have been a star in Seattle, but it's good to see him sticking around in the league.