Former Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Lands With New Team
After spending four seasons in the Emerald City, former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has found a new home in the Music City.
According to the team's official website, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with Adams on a one-year contract. Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.
Just four years ago, the Seahawks sent shockwaves throughout the NFL by trading two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Jets for Adams, who was expected to immediately bolster the team's defense as a disruptive do-it-all defensive weapon. Out of the gate, he lived up to those lofty expectations, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors after registering 9.5 sacks, a record for a defensive back in a single season.
As a reward for his efforts, Seattle inked Adams to a record-breaking extension worth $70 million, locking him up for the foreseeable future as a foundational piece for former coach Pete Carroll's defense.
Unfortunately, that extension proved to be a blunder, as Adams didn't come close to replicating that production over his final three seasons in large part due to a litany of injuries. He suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder that cost him the final five games of the 2021 season and then tore his quad muscle while trying to pressure former teammate Russell Wilson in Seattle's season opener the following September, landing on injured reserve and missing the remainder of the year.
Coming off a grueling rehab, Adams opened the 2023 season on the PUP list and missed the first three games, returning for a handful of snaps in Week 4 before exiting with a concussion. He played in nine games, producing 48 tackles and seven tackles for loss, before being placed back on injured reserve in December due to lingering knee discomfort.
In his final three seasons as a Seahawk, Adams missed a grand total of 28 regular season games and failed to produce a single sack during that span. The team chose to release him in March with two years remaining on his current contract, creating extra cap space before free agency and eating the remainder of his dead money as part of the 2024 salary cap, along with fellow starting safety Quandre Diggs, who has yet to find a new employer.
Earlier in the offseason, Adams had been linked to Seattle for a potential reunion as a linebacker in new coach Mike Macdonald's defense and general manager John Schneider didn't rule out the possibility when asked about bringing him back publicly. But nothing came to fruition on that front and now, the former All-Pro will look to resurrect his career in Nashville playing for Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who served as his defensive backs coach with the Jets in 2018 and 2019.
Interestingly, while the Seahawks don't have a regular season game against the Titans on their schedule this year, they will see their former safety when they hit the road for joint practices and their second preseason game in mid-August.