Could Jamal Adams Return to Seahawks In a New Role?
Like every team in the National Football League, the Seattle Seahawks are keeping their options open when it comes to adding talent. There are a few spots on the roster that could use a talent influx.
One of those positions is linebacker. They lost Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency while signing Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson to one-year deals. They also selected Tyrice Knight out of UTEP in the fourth round to add depth to the position.
One place they could choose to fortify the linebacker room is with safety Jamal Adams, who ESPN's Brady Henderson mentions he could be brought back to play weakside linebacker instead of safety.
Seahawks sources have emphasized that if the team brings Adams back, it will be to play weakside linebacker in a part-time role. Given their tight financial situation (OverTheCap.com lists them with around $1.5 million in cap space after restructuring cornerback Mike Jackson's contract) and the fact that Adams is coming off three straight injury-plagued seasons and has zero sacks since 2020, it would likely be for something close to the league minimum.- ESPN's Brady Henderson
The Seahawks told Adams when they released him in March that the move was purely cap-related and that they'd be open to bringing him back later in the offseason if he was willing to play linebacker. He might also need to be willing to play special teams.
It's an interesting idea to bring Adams back in a linebacker capacity. His skillset always matched up closer to a linebacker than a traditional safety. He is too small for a traditional middle linebacker, but in a part-time role, he could end up being a nice third-down subpackage player.
It's also important to note two things: willingness to play special teams and that a reuinion is considered unlikely. The safety market is currently flush with talent, as players such as Adams, former Seahawk Quandre Diggs and Justin Simmons have been holding out for more money.
It could be a fun weapon for Mike Macdonald to use on the second level, especially with blitzes, something Adams excels at.