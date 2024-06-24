How Did Seattle Seahawks Score in ESPN Analyst Mike Clay's Annual Position Rankings?
Less than a month away from opening their first training camp under coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks aren't in the typical position of a rebuilding franchise after posting a winning record each of the past two seasons, boasting plenty of talent on both sides of the football.
Inheriting a roster with plenty of established veteran stars as well as rising youngsters, Macdonald should have many of the pieces in place to field a competitive Seahawks squad that can get back to the postseason after narrowly missing out in 2023. At the same time, however, an offseason characterized by change also left plenty of question marks for a team that isn't without significant flaws either.
In his annual projections, ESPN analyst Mike Clay compared each of Seattle's position groups to the rest of the NFL. How did the Seahawks stack up in his rankings to the other 31 teams?
Looking at his yearly rankings leading up to training camp, let's take a look at each of Seattle's position groups and whether Clay ranked the unit too high, too low, or just right.
Quarterback: 18th
After regressing in most categories last season, Geno Smith doesn't belong in the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL. But over the past two seasons, he ranks in the top-10 in most major categories and he's certainly been better than the starters for more than half the league, which isn't reflected in this ranking. Add in the fact Sam Howell has flashed promise in 18 regular season starts before his 24th birthday, and the Seahawks should have one of the league's best backup options with long-term starter potential. Several teams in front of them, including the Jaguars and Cardinals, have comparable starters to Smith at best and have inferior backups compared to Howell.
Verdict: Too Low
Running Back: 4th
Statistically, Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet didn't perform like a top-five running back duo last season, as Walker failed to return to the 1,000-yard mark and Charbonnet didn't eclipse 500 yards while scoring just one touchdown as a rookie. However, the two ball carriers were clearly hamstrung by an offensive line ravaged by injuries, including right tackle Abraham Lucas missing 11 games, and they did well considering difficult circumstances in front of them. Talent-wise, Walker's home run-hitting ability coupled with Charbonnet's physical, downhill style stacks up favorably against any other running back tandem in the league, and both players offer soft hands as receivers as well, which should enhance their value in Ryan Grubb's offense.
Verdict: Just Right
Receiver: 3rd
Still one of the team's greatest strengths, the Seahawks have amassed quite the collection of receiving talent, starting with veteran stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who each have at least 1,000 yards receiving in three of the past five seasons. Adding even more firepower to the group, second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks poised for a breakout season and could take the torch from Lockett as the No. 2 receiver in 2024, while fellow sophomore Jake Bobo has impressed a new coaching staff after a stellar rookie year coming from the undrafted ranks. Those four players teaming up with free agent signee Laviska Shenault and either Dee Eskridge or Dareke Young should form arguably the deepest receiving corps in the NFL.
Verdict: Just Right
Tight End: 21st
Grubb will have to replace quite a few snaps with Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly departing, but his biggest challenge will be figuring out how to get more out of Noah Fant, who caught just 32 passes last season despite playing in every game. After being re-signed to a two-year deal worth $10.5 million per year, the Seahawks need the former first rounder to play to his contract and become more of a fixture in the passing game. Behind him, Pharaoh Brown has earned a reputation as a physical blocker, but hasn't offered much in the receiving department, and fourth-round pick AJ Barner may be in line to play significant snaps early. There's enough uncertainty in this group to justify a lower ranking, but the potential is there to exceed expectations.
Verdict: Too High
Offensive Line: 32nd
As has been the case for most of the past decade, the Seahawks received underwhelming offensive line play last year, though injuries played a bigger part in those struggles compared to previous seasons. The return of a healthy Lucas will be crucial to a bounce-back season from the group, while fellow tackle Charles Cross needs to make a big jump as a former top-10 pick to show he can emerge as one of the NFC's best at his position. The biggest question mark remains in the interior, however, as Seattle will have three new starters at guard and center, including a yet-to-be-determined starter at right guard with rookie Christian Haynes set to compete against Anthony Bradford and McClendon Curtis in training camp. If left guard Laken Tomlinson can rebound from a tough 2023 and center Olu Oluwatimi plays well in his first year as a full-time starter, this group could be better than advertised, but they have to earn the right to be viewed as anything but a bottom feeder in the trenches.
Verdict: Just Right
Interior Defensive Line: 2nd
On paper, while the group didn't necessarily meet expectations last year, Seattle should have a defensive line that rivals any other team in the NFL rolling into the 2024 season. Along with re-signing Leonard Williams, who should thrive in Macdonald's scheme moving around to different positions, the team invested a first-round pick in uber-athletic, versatile defender Byron Murphy II and bulked up the nose tackle spot with a proven veteran space eater in Johnathan Hankins. Adding in the return of a rejuvenated veteran Jarran Reed, rebound potential for Dre'Mont Jones playing inside and off the edge, and the upside of youngsters Mike Morris and Cameron Young, and the Seahawks have built a juggernaut that will wreak havoc with a deep, versatile, disruptive defensive line.
Verdict: Just Right
EDGE/Outside Linebacker: 19th
With the return of a healthy Uchenna Nwosu, the Seahawks should receive a slight bump up in the EDGE department, as the team badly missed him once he went down with a torn pectoral muscle last October. Pairing the veteran with Boye Mafe, who nearly hit double-digit sacks in a breakthrough second season, and Jones now seeing extensive action outside, the team has a quality trio that will fit Macdonald's scheme well and offers contrasting strengths and skill sets. If anything is holding this group back, it's the lack of depth, as Darrell Taylor has splashed at times as a rusher while being a turnstile against the ground game and second-year edge Derick Hall didn't record any sacks in a ho-hum rookie season. If either of those players can break through in a reserve role, this could be a top-15 positional unit.
Verdict: Just Right
Inside Linebacker: 19th
Undergoing full-scale changes at off-ball linebacker, the Seahawks watched former starters Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks depart in free agency and replaced them by signing ex-AFC East defenders Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson as their replacements. Neither of those veterans participated in the offseason program coming off injuries and behind them, Jon Rhattigan, Patrick O'Connell, and rookies Tyrice Knight and Easton Gibbs have played less than 20 combined regular season defensive reps. If Baker and/or Dodson performs well and Knight rises into the lineup quicker than anticipated, this group could surprise, but for now, it looks to be the glaring weakness on Macdonald's defense.
Verdict: Too High
Cornerback: 11th
After a sensational rookie season, Riq Woolen took a substantial step backward in 2023, but aside from producing less interceptions, many of his coverage numbers actually improved last season. Not dealing with an injury as he did this time last year, he should be primed for a strong rebound in Macdonald's scheme, especially with a budding superstar in Devon Witherspoon alongside him. When the Seahawks go into nickel, they will be able to roll with either Mike Jackson or Tre Brown as the other boundary cornerback, and both of those players could start for a large number of teams. Behind them, incoming rookies Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James provide intrigue and seasoned veteran Artie Burns added versatility to his game playing the slot last year, giving the team a wealth of riches at the position. If they play to their potential, this is a top-three group talent-wise.
Verdict: Too Low
Safety: 27th
From a name recognition perspective, the Seahawks took a major dive after cutting former Pro Bowlers Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. But Diggs had started to show signs of decline, while Adams couldn't stay healthy and his constant injuries had clearly hindered his game when he was able to play, so choosing to cut them and go cheaper at safety was the best decision. Julian Love had an up and down first season with the franchise, but once he found his footing, he shined down the stretch to earn a Pro Bowl nod. His versatility and ball skills make him an ideal fit in Macdonald's defense, while underrated Rayshawn Jenkins has a chance to flourish as well. This group won't be mistaken for the "Legion of Boom," but if K'Von Wallace or Coby Bryant also make positive contributions, it certaintly won't be a bottom-third unit either.
Verdict: Too Low