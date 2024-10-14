How Will Roy Robertson-Harris Help Seahawks' Defensive Line?
Though the NFL trade deadline remains 22 days away, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider opted to kick off the festivities a few weeks early by bolstering the defensive line with the acquisition of veteran defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.
As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and confirmed by a team source, Seattle will send a 2026 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville for Robertson-Harris, an eighth-year veteran who remains under contract through 2026 after signing an extension in February 2023. His cap hit will be under $3 million for the remainder of the season, but jump significantly to $8.9 million in 2025.
Now in his eighth NFL season after going undrafted out of UTEP, though he only has 19 career sacks on his resume, Robertson-Harris has been a consistent disruptor as a pass rusher. In each of the past three seasons, per Pro Football Focus charting, he has surpassed 32 pressures, and he's currently on pace to reach that number again despite starting only two of the Jaguars first three games.
With 49 career starts under his belt, Robertson-Harris has played numerous positions during his time in Chicago and Jacksonville, offering the positional flexibility Seattle prefers in the trenches. In addition, he was previously a captain for the Jaguars and brings a quality locker room presence with him to the Pacific Northwest.
Why did the Seahawks deal for Robertson-Harris? And how does he fit in coach Mike Macdonald's defense alongside the likes of Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, and Byron Murphy II? Check out my in-depth profile of the versatile defender in the video above.