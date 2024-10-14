All Seahawks

Seahawks Acquire DT Roy Robertson-Harris From Jaguars

An eighth-year veteran with experience playing up and down the defensive line, Roy Robertson-Harris will bring versatile depth to the Seahawks.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) celebrates he and linebacker Travon Walker's (44) sack on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) late in the fourth quarter. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 15, 2023. The Jaguars ended the first half with a 21 to 6 lead and won with a final score of 37 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
After dealing with numerous injuries along the defensive line in recent weeks, the Seattle Seahawks bolstered the trenches on defense by acquiring veteran defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seahawks will be shipping a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Robertson-Harris, who is in the first year of a three-year extension signed in February 2023. He will carry a cap hit under $3 million for the remainder of the season, but that hit jumps to $8.9 million next season.

Coming into the league undrafted out of UTEP, Robertson-Harris originally signed with the Bears in 2017 and carved out an immediate role, playing in 13 games with 13 tackles and a pair of sacks. Over four seasons in Chicago, he surpassed 25 pressures twice and totaled 7.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits, leading to a free agent offer from Jacksonville in 2021.

Since joining the Jaguars, Robertson-Harris has been a key contributor on the defensive line, starting 49 games over three-plus seasons while producing 123 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 17 tackles for loss. Per Pro Football Focus charting, he eclipsed 30 pressures in each of his first three seasons with the organization and he's currently on pace to reach that mark again following six games despite being relegated to a rotational role.

At 6-5, 290 pounds, Robertson-Harris should provide the Seahawks with the positional mobility along the defensive line that coach Mike Macdonald demands. According to PFF, he has logged more than 1,100 career snaps as a 3-tech defensive tackle and 5-tech defensive end, spending most of his time at those two alignments. However, he has also played more than 300 snaps out wide and also has limited experience playing nose tackle.

Seattle has been without first-round pick Byron Murphy II since Week 4 due to a hamstring injury, while veteran Leonard Williams also missed a game with bruised ribs. Now that Uchenna Nwosu will miss at least three more games and likely longer, Williams may need to line up some off tackle as he did against San Francisco on Thursday night, thus creating the need for another disruptive defensive tackle such as Robertson-Harris who can play multiple spots.

Assuming he passes his physical, Robertson-Harris should hit the practice field this week with a chance to immediately play for the Seahawks, who will hit the road to face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday as they look to snap a three-game losing streak.

