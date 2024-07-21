'I'm Still Getting Better': Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Focused On Growth
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is in the midst of the best stretch of his career after two straight Pro Bowl seasons. But even as he enters Year 12 in the NFL, he still believes he has more to give.
Smith, 33, has been putting in significant work this offseason, and feels he is in the best shape of his career. He will turn 34 in October — about a month after the regular season begins.
"I'm still getting better," Smith said, per the Seahawks' official site. "I've made leaps and bounds physically, I'm still getting stronger at my age. I don't know if that's rare or not, but that's something I'm doing. I've gotten faster, I don't think I've ever thrown the ball as good as I am right now.
"I'm in a really good place, just accuracy wise, and I can throw the ball farther than I ever have. That's the reason why I think I can still improve, because I work hard and I push myself, and I'm seeing the improvements within myself. The outside noise never bothered me and never will; I know internally what I can do, and I know I'm still not a finished product."
The improvement isn't limited to just Smith's mechanics, though. New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has challenged Smith to be the best version of himself as a player and a leader.
"Everything can get better," Smith said. "We're not going to be complacent, we're not going to be satisfied, and that goes for on the field as well as off the field. So when he talks about leadership, he talks about leading by example, but also being that vocal leader in the offense and in the huddle, and that's something that can continue to grow.
"The way I communicate with teammates, communicate with fans, the community, just every part of leadership, he wants to challenge me, and I embrace that challenge and want to meet it head on."
Even after a strong two-year run as Seattle's starter, Smith is still the subject of constant doubt and questions. If this truly is the best version of him we've seen, then perhaps he can finally silence those critics this season.