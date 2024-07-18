'It’s Special to Be Part of it': Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Ready for New Offense
Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense won’t be fully installed until the regular season, but that hasn’t corked quarterback Geno Smith’s offseason excitement about the new scheme.
In a one-on-one interview with KING 5 Seattle’s Paul Silvi, Smith attested to Grubb’s reputation as an offensive innovator during his college coaching career and how that could port over to his scheme at the NFL level.
“Wherever coach Grubb’s been, he’s been just an innovative coach who’s found new ways to attack defenses,” Smith said. “He’s always looking for new wrinkles and just helping us gain that edge as an offense … Having a new coordinator, a new system, a new philosophy, just the way that he’s doing things — and some of the plays are plays that we haven’t seen at this level.”
Grubb’s Washington offense was fifth in the FBS in total offensive yards in 2023 and first in passing offense. The Huskies run game was nowhere near the top of the national ranks, but it was a key part of Grubb’s scheme that allowed the passing game to flourish since defenses still had to account for its threat.
“Without giving too much away, man, I think it’s special to be part of it,” Smith added. “With this offense, the players around me, like I said, the coordinator, the coaches that we have now, I just feel super blessed just to be in this position.”
With Grubb now in the building, Smith will play under his seventh offensive coordinator since entering the league in 2013, and his fifth in just the last seven years. Effective study habits for learning a new playbook are no longer an issue for the soon-to-be 34-year-old.
“The good thing for me is I like to learn. I like to study, and so that’s something that I do on a daily basis. And it does help. Repetition is always going to be the father of learning,” Smith said. “For me, it’s just about continuing to do the little things like writing notes, taking detailed notes and just being on top of it every single day and really paying attention to every single thing that Grubb says and just the way he wants things done.”
Smith is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons as Seattle’s starting quarterback, and Grubb’s offense could elevate his production even more. The big question remains whether the Seahawks’ offensive line can protect Smith well enough in 2024 to allow the offense to reach its full potential.