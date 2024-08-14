Injury Tracker: Trio of Seattle Seahawks Limited, DNP in First Joint Practice
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, running back Zach Charbonnet and defensive end/edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones were limited or inactive in the Seattle Seahawks' first joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Jones, who returned to practice on Monday after missing nearly two weeks to a hamstring injury, left midway through the joint practice, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Jones “felt a little tweak or something” and exited, but that he should be “good to go.”
Macdonald did not specify whether it was the same hamstring Jones injured early in training camp, or whether it was a lower body issue at all.
Lockett was limited in practice, while Charbonnet did not participate. Both appear to be new issues for both players but, according to Macdonald, neither seems to be serious. Macdonald said Lockett has a leg injury, but he will be “ready to roll.” He was less clear on Charbonnet’s injury.
“[Charbonnet] was tight this morning, so we’re trying to figure out what's going on with him,” Macdonald said.
In Lockett’s case especially, the team is likely just trying to be cautious with any potential ailments that arise for the 10th-year veteran. Jones’ situation is the most concerning due to him only practicing once on Monday before potentially re-aggravating his hamstring or sustaining a new injury. His presence, or lack thereof, on Thursday will be telling.
Seattle is still trying to get healthy in numerous other areas of its roster. The team brought back rookie linebacker Easton Gibbs on Wednesday with both Jerome Baker (hamstring) and Jon Rhattigan (heel) out. Baker, who should start at inside linebacker next to Tyrel Dodson when healthy, has now been sidelined since Aug. 3.
“Just the same mentality,” Macdonald said Wednesday when asked about whether there’s concern about Baker’s extended absence. “Just get the other guys ready to go, and when he comes back, we’ll be rolling.”
In his first time speaking to the media since missing four practices due to injury, quarterback Geno Smith also addressed his recent absence. Smith was sidelined with a hip/knee issue but returned on Aug. 5.
“No, nothing to worry about,” Smith said. “Just good that I’m pretty healthy and was able to figure some things out.”
Right tackle Abraham Lucas, safety Jerrick Reed II and nose tackle Cameron Young remain Seattle’s only three players on the physically unable to perform list ahead of the team's second preseason game against the Titans on Saturday, Aug. 17.