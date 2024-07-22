'Interesting Team': ESPN Insider Weighs in on Seattle Seahawks' Potential
The Seattle Seahawks roster has some quality pieces to build around while adding depth at key positions during the offseason. The top-end talent, however, remains a question.
Multiple lists have been released over the last few weeks and the Seahawks don't have much representation. In fact, across Pro Football Network, Pro Football Focus and ESPN, the latter was the only one to have a Seahawks with Devon Witherspoon ranking ninth among all cornerbacks in the NFL.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN conducted the poll, taking opinions from NFL executives, scouts and coaches. He spoke with Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob about the Seahawks roster and had some poignant thoughts.
“Seattle is in an interesting spot there, because it’s not like they don’t have talent. They drafted well post-Russell Wilson. [They have] a lot of good pieces in place. They just don’t have a lot of premier guys, top-10-type players.- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
“It’s an interesting team. It’s kind of an exercise in how you can build a roster in different ways. They’re not going for those big names that you have to pay $25 million a year, necessarily. They’re going for value, draft picks and then pick their spots with a Leonard Williams [in a trade] or a Dre’Mont Jones [in free agency].”
When you think about the Seahawks' roster, you don't necessarily think about top-end talent. You think about a solid core group of players that can help elevate the team to a different level. The other element at play is the new coaching staff coming into the building led by head coach Mike Macdonald.
“Just based on what Mike Macdonald did in two years in Baltimore, you know the defense is going to be stout. And he’s got a lot of pieces to play with. They might not have those necessarily top-10 names, but they have a lot of athletic pieces to kind of move around. In Baltimore, Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton at safety. He was sort of a do-it-all player, so I’m curious how he uses his chess pieces like that to make it work. So I expect them to be very competitive and in the playoff mix just based on that, and the fact that you know on offense what you’re getting.”- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
Even though the Seahawks didn't get a lot of respect in these top lists, it's not like they are in a destitute position. When looking at the franchise's assets, multiple players should end up on those lists next season.