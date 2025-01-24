Investigating Seahawks' Coordinator Candidates From Championship Weekend
After being perceived as the front runner for their vacant offensive coordinator job, Hank Fraley won't be coming to the Seattle Seahawks after all, opting to take on a new role as a run game coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
In the aftermath of that breaking news, while Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski remain available after interviewing with the Seahawks twice, coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider may be back on the hunt for new candidates to succeed Ryan Grubb.
Without demonstrating much urgency to make a hire to this point, could Seattle have interest in a coach still working in the postseason as championship weekend approaches?
As the NFL's four remaining teams prepare to battle on Sunday, here are four potential candidates who could pique the Seahawks interest for their still vacant coordinator gig:
Aaron Kromer, Bills Offensive Line Coach
Now in his 23rd season coaching in the NFL, Kromer has held numerous different roles, including stepping up as an interim coach in six games for the Saints during Sean Payton's suspension in 2012 and calling plays as the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. In his first year in Chicago, he helped steer quarterback Jay Cutler and company to a second overall finish in scoring offense, though the unit unraveled in the ensuing season and he was dismissed from the job.
Since that two-year stint, Kromer has spent five of the past nine years with the Bills as their offensive line coach, building a juggernaut up front to protect Josh Allen. Sandwiched in between two stints in Buffalo, he also worked for Sean McVay with the Rams, serving as a run game coordinator in 2019 and 2020. With his vast array of coaching experiences and a desired background as an offensive line coach and run game schemer, he could be an excellent fall back option to pair with a quality pass game coordinator.
Joe Bleymaier, Chiefs Pass Game Coordinator
One of the long-time staples of Andy Reid's coaching staff in Kansas City, Bleymaier has gradually climbed the ladder in nine seasons with the Chiefs, starting off as a quality control coach before transitioning to assistant quarterbacks coach, receivers coach, and eventually pass game coordinator during that time. He deserves plenty of credit for helping keep the team's passing attack afloat despite losing several key receivers in recent years, including Tyreek Hill.
After Grubb flamed out in his lone season in Seattle as a first-time play caller, one would think that Bleymaier's lack of experience as a coordinator at any level would rule him out of the picture. But after Fraley interviewed twice under similar circumstances, especially with his connection to Reid, who worked with Schneider in Green Bay at one point, it wouldn't be a surprise if this rising assistant wound up being next in line from Reid's tree to land a coordinator job and excel.
Anthony Lynn, Commanders Run Game Coordinator
One of the most respected people in the entire NFL by his peers, Lynn has now been in the league for more than a quarter of a century as a player and a coach, finding success in a variety of roles. Aside from four seasons as the Chargers head coach with one playoff appearance, he has been a running back coach for seven different teams and twice served as an offensive coordinator, including orchestrating a top-10 offense with the Bills in 2016.
If the Seahawks desire hiring a proven coordinator with a strong background in the run game, few coaches have better credentials than Lynn, who has coached the likes of stars such as Christian McCaffrey, Fred Taylor, and Thomas Jones over his outstanding career. Bringing him on board with a young, high upside pass game coordinator could have the potential to be a rousing success in the short and long term for the organization while checking off all the boxes Macdonald covets.
Doug Nussmeier, Eagles Quarterback Coach
Heralding from the Pacific Northwest, Nussmeier turned a strong college career at Idaho into a brief NFL playing career before shifting his focus to coaching. In 15 seasons at the collegiate level, he served as an offensive coordinator at Washington, Florida, Alabama, and Michigan, leading top-10 offenses in both of his seasons with the Crimson Tide as well as a top-25 ranking in his final season with the Huskies. He didn't fare as well at Michigan and Florida, but some of that rode on issues with the head coach and recruiting.
After jumping to the NFL in 2018, Nussmeier has done a stellar job as a quarterback coach with three different organizations, aiding the development of Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts under his watch. Even if he hasn't been a play caller at the NFL level, he has spent enough time in the league coupled with his extensive college experience to at least warrant a look as a passing game coordinator to pair with a run-centric offensive coordinator in Seattle.
