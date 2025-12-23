Cooper Kupp shouts out Seahawks' Pro Bowl snubs

The Seattle Seahawks had six players named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday, but they also had multiple notable snubs.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, quarterback Sam Darnold, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive lineman Leonard Williams and wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed were all named to the roster.

Once the rosters were released, Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp took to social media to question two of the primary snubs from Seattle's 12-3 team in 2025.

Congrats to the guys. Earned! …But what about EJ?? What about J My?? https://t.co/UceCfDEJWE — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 23, 2025

Kupp was referencing the omission of linebacker Ernest Jones IV and kicker Jason Myers, who each had a very strong case to be Pro Bowlers this season.

Jones, despite missing two games, is eighth among all NFC linebackers in total tackles (116) and has the second-most interceptions of any player this season (5). He's taken a huge step in coverage this season and has been the backbone of the Seahawks' dominant defense.

Myers is the league's leading scorer this season with 155 total points (37 field goals and 44 extra points) and is just seven made field goals away from tying the NFL's single-season record (44). It's unlikely he reaches that with two games left, but he's having the best season by a Seahawks kicker in franchise history.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was the NFC's selection despite having five fewer kicks made (32).

Another snub not mentioned by Kupp was defensive lineman Byron Murphy II, who has emerged in his second season. Murphy has 57 total tackles, seven sacks, seven tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jalen Carter, who made the roster, has five fewer games played and just 32 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

Regardless, it's a solid Pro Bowl class for the Seahawks with six players. That's a plus for a franchise that doesn't get much national media attention, making it harder for players to rise in the fan vote.

