Could a former Seahawks star return to the field for Week 17 vs Panthers?

It needs to be all hands on deck for the Seattle Seahawks (12-3) for the final two weeks of the season. The Seahawks have been one of the healthier teams this season, but even they have some players to move out.

In last Thursday’s 38-37 overtime home win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks saw safety Coby Bryant (knee), cornerback Riq Woolen (knee), and rookie nickel Nick Emmanwori (concussion) all go down with some form of injury. Emmanwori was cleared late in the game, and Woolen might be fine, but Bryant might be out for a bit.

With Bryant being out, it likely means Julian Love and Ty Okada will be on the field at the same time. That still leaves the concern, however. This week might be the time for a former star to return on the field defensively for the Seahawks for the first time since the end of the 2023 season: Quandre Diggs.

Diggs was signed to the Seahawks back in November after he and the Tennessee Titans had different goals. He was able to play four special teams snaps in the 26-0 Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Since then, he has been week-to-week with a thigh injury.

He isn’t the same high-voltage player he was in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons when he was named a Pro-Bowler with Seattle. Diggs, however, has shown he can still play and provide sufficient support in the deep defensive field.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Diggs started four in nine games played for Tennessee while accounting for 30 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, and a pass breakup. He could provide some similar support to the Seahawks while Bryant is out.

The Seahawks signed safety D’Anthony Bell back to the 53-man roster this week. It comes after outside linebacker Derick Hall’s suspension by the league was upheld. Bell played in 13 games for the Seahawks this season, accumulating 15 total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss.

Bell has taken 90 defensive snaps for the Seahawks this season, with 42 of them coming from the 30-24 Week 12 road win over the Tennessee Titans. This was the game where Okada had to be taken out due to injury. He allowed two receptions for 18 yards in the game.

Bell could be a good option for depth, but Diggs would provide the leadership, the experience, and potentially, some juice left to play for one of the top defenses in the league. Seattle ranks second in the league in points allowed per game (18.6) and third in rushing yards allowed per game (94.1).

This season might be one last chance for Diggs to play in the NFL. He could help the team he was most successful with achieve the NFC West Divisional title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

