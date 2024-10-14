Is Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon Experiencing Sophomore Slump?
You hear the term "sophomore slump" at lot in sports. It's when a rookie sensation takes a bit of a step back in his second season as the league adjusts to his talents. It's up to him to adjust back and get back on top.
Seattle Seahawks fans saw this last season with Riq Woolen. After taking the league by storm in 2022, leading the league in interceptions and making a Pro Bowl team as a rookie, the fifth round pick underwhelmed last year.
It's a bit different with Seattle's other stud young corner, Devon Witherspoon. Being the No. 5 overall pick came with immediate expectations. He lived up to the hype, earning himself a Pro Bowl nod of his own in his maiden voyage in the NFL.
This year, the Seahawks defense, after looking improved to begin the season, has entered a tailspin in October. They have allowed three straight games of at least 29 points and 389 yards allowed, including 36-plus points twice.
Witherspoon entered this season expected to emerge as one of the best cornerbacks in football. His strong rookie season, coupled with the hiring of defensive guru Mike Macdonald did nothing to slow the hype.
With the defense as a whole struggling, is part of it due to Witherspoon suffering something of a slump?
Last season, Witherspoon earned an 84.1 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. That was good enough for 13th-best among all defensive backs in the league. He garnered a 79.7 coverage grade coupled with 10 pressures from the cornerback spot. In coverage, he allowed an 87.6 passer rating, according to PFF.
Comparing that to the first six games of his second season., Witherspoon's overall grade is down to 75.0, which is 34th among all defensive backs. His coverage grade is also down to 71.8. Still, neither grade is considered "bad." In fact, they are still better than average.
Pro Football Reference indicates Witherspoon has allowed a 104.5 passer rating this season, which is much different than PFF's 86.5 mark. PFF gives Witherspoon a nearly identical passer rating allowed mark from his rookie season while Pro Football Reference has him jumping from 87.9 up nearly 20 points.
If it feels like the Illinois product is missing more tackles, that actually is not the case. His 13.2 missed tackle rate this season is exactly identical to what Pro Football Reference had for him last season. Pro Football Focus actually tabs him as improved in missed tackle rate, from 12.1 last year to 11.1 in 2024.
As a pass rusher, Witherspoon has three quarterback pressures with one knockdown through six games. He had one QB knockdown all last season and he is on pace for nine pressures this season, nearly equaling last year.
Thus far, Witherspoon's pass rushing and tackling numbers are very similar to last season. Where there is some discrepancy is in his coverage. It should be noted that he is yet to be charged with a touchdown pass against him this season. He allowed four last year.
So what's the verdict? It really depends on what you look at. At best, the difference is negligible to this point. What he has lacked is a big splash play like a sack or his pick-six from last season. Everything else still remains mostly solid. He likely will need a few highlight-reel takeaways or sacks to jumpstart the buzz he had around him last season.
I wouldn't bet against him.