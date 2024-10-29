'It's a Competition': Seahawks Starting CB Spot Now Up For Grabs
RENTON, Wash. - After making a rapid turnaround recovering from an ankle sprain, Tre Brown was back in uniform for the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he didn't play any defensive snaps.
Based on comments from Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald on Monday, Brown may have to earn his starting job back after two solid games from practice squad cornerback Josh Jobe, indicating the spot opposite of Riq Woolen will be up for grabs starting this week and he won't simply be thrown back into the lineup since he's healthy again.
"It's a competition," Macdonald said, building off comments earlier in the day on Seattle Sports 710 when he said Seattle would be working through who would start moving forward.
In the final season of his rookie deal, Brown beat out Mike Jackson for Seattle's second outside cornerback role in training camp, as the latter was dealt to Carolina for linebacker Michael Barrett in late August. He started off the season playing fairly well, allowing three catches on six targets for 35 yards while generating a pass breakup in wins over Denver and New England.
However, Brown's play dipped significantly starting with a Week 4 loss to the Lions, where he allowed an eight-yard touchdown on his lone target in coverage. The following week against the New York Giants, he got torched for 93 yards on five receptions, including allowing a 41-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton, while also drawing a pair of penalties in a stunning loss at Lumen Field.
Before exiting with a sprained ankle against the 49ers in Week 6, Brown allowed one catch on two targets for 16 yards and also had a bad missed tackle that resulted in a big run for Jordan Mason. For the season, per Pro Football Focus charting, opposing quarterbacks have posted a 136.6 passer rating when targeting him, which ranks a dreadful 113th out of 116 qualified cornerbacks.
With Brown and Woolen both sidelined in Atlanta two weeks ago, Jobe earned his first opportunity to start for the Seahawks as a practice squad elevation and held up well against a talented Falcons offense, allowing three catches on seven targets and producing a pair of pass breakups. The Bills found more success against him on Sunday, as he allowed a 35-yard reception to Khalil Shakir and gave up 81 yards on three receptions.
But the 26-year old Jobe also had Seattle's lone defensive highlight in an ugly loss, reading Josh Allen like a book to jump a slant route to Amari Cooper in the second quarter for his first career interception, nearly returning it the distance for six points. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't capitalize on the turnover when Geno Smith was stepped on by Connor Williams and stumbled to the turf on fourth and goal.
Given Jobe's flashes in the past two weeks, the Seahawks may be inclined to sign him to their 53-man roster, as choosing to keep him on the practice squad would allow another team to potentially sign him away. He also has burned two of his three game day elevations, so adding him to the roster will have to be done soon if Macdonald and his staff plan for him to play significant snaps moving forward.
In order to add Jobe to the roster, Seattle would have to make a corresponding move, which could put rookie cornerback Dee Williams on the hot seat. The undrafted signee has struggled as a punt returner, losing his second muffed catch in Sunday's loss.
It's also possible the Seahawks could keep Jobe on the practice squad and thrust rookie Nehemiah Pritchett back into a competition with Brown. The sixth-round pick missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury of his own, but the coaching staff remains high on him and he has made a few plays in coverage in limited action, including a late pass breakup on third down against the Giants.
With the Seahawks currently sitting in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West and coming off the worst loss of the season, Macdonald clearly wants to reward players who earn extended opportunities, much as he has done with Coby Bryant at safety after lauding his practice habits. If Brown wants his starting job back, he's going to have to prove himself once again on the practice field with Jobe and potentially Pritchett now providing viable competition leading up to Sunday's game against the Rams.
