Bills Quiet Lumen Field In Dominant Win Over Seahawks
Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, is widely known as one of the NFL's loudest venues, especially during a big game. That was the case for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, just not in the way the Seahawks would've liked.
Rather than the 12th Man getting loud for Seattle, it was instead Bills Mafia, many members of which traveled over 2,500 miles to the Emerald City, cheering on Buffalo in a 31-10 win for the road team. Once the Bills jumped out to an early lead, the crowd advantage the Seahawks may have had turned into a massive disadvantage. Meanwhile, the well-traveled Buffalo faithful took over a stadium across the country.
It was a disappointing day all around for Seattle, and Buffalo taking the crowd out of the game only added insult to injury.
"Hats off to Buffalo. They came in and beat us at home. Their fans travel well. It was really loud in there and kind of felt like we were on the road at times," quarterback Geno Smith said. "They came out and fought and beat us. We can say we made mistakes, but they capitalized. Those are things we’ve got to get better at, and we got a big week ahead so the time is now."
After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave a special shoutout to the fans in attendance. For that to happen at a road game is a testament to how much Bills Mafia truly took over.
"I thought our fanbase showed up today big time," McDermott said. "Not surprising, but never taking that for granted. The red, white and blue of the Buffalo Bills showed up all the way in the Northwest, and I couldn't be more grateful."
If the Seahawks had started off better, then maybe the crowd would've played into their favor more. Unfortunately, the Seahawks have started off slow for several games this season, and this time around, there wasn't even a chance to recover.
After losing four of their last five, the Seahawks simply have to start games better going forward.
"You never want to play from behind, but those are the cards we were dealt and you’ve got to do it," Smith said. "We put ourselves in those positions, so if there is anyone to be frustrated at it's our own self. We can play from behind. We have shown that we can fight back and get back into games. You don't want to make a living out of that.
"For us, we start talking about fast. Two three-and-outs to start the game is unacceptable. That is not the standard. Just the way in which started the second half, didn't get points; had a turnover; not the standard. And so when you talk about all the things we want to do well, I don't think we did any of those today. We’ve got to look at ourselves, in the mirror, and take it from there."
More Seahawks News
5 Turning Points in Seahawks' Cursed, Lopsided Loss to Bills
Seahawks' Run Defense Woes Continue to Haunt in Blowout Loss to Bills