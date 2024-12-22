Jaren Hall Among Seahawks Inactives vs. Vikings

All Seahawks

Listed as the Seahawks' emergency quarterback after signing with the 53-man roster, Jaren Hall will suit up for the first time against his former team.

Aug 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images / Caean Couto-Imagn Images
While listed on the team's inactives for Week 16, Jaren Hall will serve as the Seattle Seahawks' emergency quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings, marking the first time the organization has taken advantage of the new rule.

Signing with Seattle's practice squad in early September after Minnesota waived him during final roster cuts coming out of training camp and the preseason, Hall earned two elevations to the game day roster recently, but was inactive for both contests. Under league rules, practice squad quarterbacks can't be used as emergency signal callers, so he didn't dress for either game.

After being signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday, however, Hall will be able to suit up for the Seahawks for the first time against his former team. He won't be able to play unless both Geno Smith and Sam Howell suffer injuries, which obviously would be a worst-case scenario, but with Smith coming off a knee issue that forced him out of last week's loss to the Packers, it makes sense to keep an extra insurance option available.

Away from Hall being an inactive emergency quarterback, the Seahawks will be without tight end Brady Russell for the fourth time in six games due to a lingering foot injury. Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, and AJ Barner will serve as the team's three tight ends against the Vikings.

Capping off Seattle's inactives list, Mike Jerrell won't suit up for the first time since Week 6 after fourth-year veteran Stone Forsythe was activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve earlier this week. Receiver Cody White also will be held out as a healthy scratch for a third straight week with Dareke Young receiving the nod instead as a special teams ace.

On defense, rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett won't dress following the return of Tre Brown from injury and the decision to elevate veteran Artie Burns from the practice squad. At linebacker, Patrick O'Connell will be a healthy scratch with Drake Thomas and Josh Ross backing up starters Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight.

