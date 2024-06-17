'Key to Our Defense': Seattle Seahawks' Boye Mafe Thankful For Uchenna Nwosu's Return
The Seattle Seahawks are getting healthier this offseason, and that includes linebacker Uchenna Nwosu returning to action.
Nwosu, 27, suffered a season-ending pectoral injury that required surgery after appearing in just six games last year for the Seahawks. The previous year, his first in Seattle, saw him produce a career-high 66 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
Now, he's gearing to make a full recovery and be back for the Seahawks in 2024.
"He's a key player in our defense and his communication and play style and just everything about him and honestly, it's one of those things that you have when you’ve been missing your brother when you were playing last year, so now you have that chance to play with him, together, another year with him,” Boye Mafe said about Nwosu.
Without Nwosu, Seattle's defense ranked towards the bottom of the league and the team struggled to make tackles, finishing dead-last in rushing defense without him. With Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks walking in free agency, Nwosu's value only grows within the defense.
But with guys shuffling in and out, the defense is ready for what's to come.
"He's one of those guys that helps a lot in that defensive standpoint," Mafe said of Nwosu. "You have to figure out, but at the same time, we've always had that next man up mentality, so it's never one of those situations where you look at as is if it's hindering, but more of a thing of now it's time for the next man to step up and understanding that we all have roles and we all have to play those roles.”
Nwosu hopes not to miss any more action and eyes a season similar to 2022, where he enjoyed the best numbers of his career. And if he's performing well, chances are the Seahawks as a whole will do so.