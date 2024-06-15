Mike Macdonald Excited For Seattle Seahawks to 'Get Away, Get Refreshed' Before Training Camp
The Seattle Seahawks had such a good offseason program that new head coach Mike Macdonald decided to give them an early summer vacation. It's not unheard of for a team to get the last day of minicamp off, but it is a little bit odd for a first-time head coach to do so.
The move shows that Macdonald has all the confidence in the world in his team after the offseason program. It's an important thing to have, especially with a new coaching staff having to install new schemes on both sides of the football.
It also gives the coaching staff extra time to make any adjustments based on what they saw with minicamp and OTAs. Macdonald is ready for training camp and spoke to reporters about it.
"Camp is pretty much planned. Make some final tweaks, that sort of thing. There's a lot of studies I haven't been able to get to like on top that I personally want to get to when I have more time on my hands. At some point you do have to get away. Quick trip planned with my wife. Family will be in town. It will be a good time to get away, get back into a routine outside of the building. Everyone should take that mentality: get away, get refreshed, be with your loved ones, be safe. It's an opportune time. Haven't had a break since maybe last year, so it will be good."- Mike Macdonald
The last line of the quote is an important one. Macdonald not having a break since "maybe last year" is a long time to go without refreshing the batteries and enjoying some relaxation. It's very important to give yourself that time to refresh and be better for your organization.
The Seahawks players and coaches will have that opportunity to get fully refreshed and recharged for what is sure to be a grueling training camp ahead of Macdonald's debut season in 2024.