Leslie Frazier Explains Journey To Becoming Seattle Seahawks Assistant HC
Training camp marks the dawn of a new era for the Seattle Seahawks, one led by the youngest head coach in the NFL in Mike Macdonald. Such a scenario could prove daunting for the 37-year-old coach but, luckily, he has one of the most respected veteran coaches in the league by his side.
Leslie Frazier, 65, brings 25 years of NFL coaching experience to his assistant head coach position in Seattle, including stints as a defensive coordinator with four different teams and a head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings.
With that wealth of experience, Frazier instantly became Macdonald's top target for a right-hand man.
"It was really important," Macdonald said, per the Seahawks' official site. "Les was probably the first or second guy we called when everything went down. It was a priority to work with him. I just really cherish our relationship."
Last year, Frazier, then the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator, announced he would take a year off from coaching with the goal of returning in 2024, though not necessarily with Buffalo. Once he got the call from Macdonald, though, he knew what his next chapter would be.
"When teams did call about coming back and doing some things, the difference with the Seahawks was my relationship with Mike," Frazier said. "There were some other places where I had some good relationships, too, but when we were in Baltimore together, we had a connection there, and we had stayed in touch over the years, just encouraging one another.
"When he called me and told me he had gotten a job here, I was excited for him, and it didn't take me long to conclude that this was the best opportunity to really make a difference and to really help the players, but help Mike as well. I think the relationship was the determining factor."
Frazier and Macdonald first worked together in 2016, when the former joined the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive secondary coach and the latter was his assistant. Now, eight years later, the roles are reversed and Frazier can't wait to support his former pupil.
"The primary part of my job is being able to support Mike, and what that includes is everything that a head coach does without the head coach title," Frazier said. "You're there in all the meetings, offense, defense, special teams, and you're contributing. And in my case, Mike has given me the liberty to speak up when it comes to our offense, it comes to our defense, our special teams in any area. And obviously, to assist him with some of the decision-making when it comes to our scheduling, player acquisitions, [and] any input.
"I don't know if it's the same way everywhere, but this is what I thought it would be when he asked me to come, that he would value my input and my experience. That's what it's been in all areas of football, and I appreciate that."