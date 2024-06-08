Marshawn Lynch Highlights Seattle Seahawks On CFB Hall of Fame Ballot
Long before Marshawn Lynch was running over defenders with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a dominant force for the California Golden Bears.
Lynch, who played at Cal from 2004-2006, racked up numerous accolades throughout his college career, including a Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year award and first-team All-American selection in his final season. Today, he ranks second in program history in rushing yards (3,230) and third in rushing touchdowns (29). And, of course, he became known for driving around a golf cart on the field in uniform as well.
The College Football Hall of Fame announced its candidates for the 2025 class, and Lynch is on the list nearly 20 years after his college career came to an end.
"2006 First Team All-American who led Cal to a share of the 2006 Pac-10 title…2006 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year led the league in rushing (1,356), all-purpose yards (1,785) and TDs (15) that season…Two-time bowl game MVP (2005 Las Vegas, 2006 Holiday) and Cal's all-time leader in 100-yard rushing games (17)," Lynch's bio reads.
After his stellar collegiate career, Lynch was the No. 12 pick in the 2007 draft by the Buffalo Bills. He was then traded to the Seahawks in 2010, and he would become a franchise icon thanks to his electrifying runs. including the famous "Beast Quake" run that helped upset the Saints in the 2010 Wild Card round. Lynch ranks fourth in franchise history in rushing yards (6,381) and second in rushing touchdowns (58).
Lynch isn't the only former Seahawks player on the ballot. Others include kicker Sebastian Janikowski (Florida State), running back Fred Jackson (Coe College), receiver Peter Warrick (Florida State) and linebacker Ken Norton Jr. (UCLA), who also coached for the team.
Another notable name on the list is ex-Bears guard Terence Metcalf, who never played for Seattle but is the father of star receiver DK Metcalf.