Mike Macdonald Defends Geno Smith After Seattle Seahawks Loss vs. San Francisco 49ers
On his 34th birthday, Geno Smith failed to get the gift of a win for the Seattle Seahawks in their 36-24 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.
The loss marked the third straight for the Seahawks after winning the first three games of their season.
Smith threw a pair of interceptions and completed a season-low 57.7 percent of his passes. Despite his poor performance, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald came to Smith's defense after the loss.
"Look, at the end of the day, we put ourselves in position after being in a massive hole if we got a stop to go down and score. Geno is playing really good football for us. I know he threw the two picks, but we’ve got faith in Geno. He's going to bounce back, thought he played a good football game," Macdonald said postgame.
While Smith was able to lead a few scoring drives, he ultimately couldn't get the job done despite getting a few chances to bring the team a victory.
Smith has proven to be capable of leading the Seahawks to wins but, simply put, he couldn't get the job done against the 49ers, which to their credit, is one of the best defenses Seattle will face all year. He is now 0-4 against San Francisco since becoming Seattle's starter in 2022.
The season is far from over, as the Seahawks still hold a first-place tie in the NFC West with the Niners. However, Smith will have to lead the charge back towards winning soon if the Seahawks want a fighting chance to salvage their season.