Mike Macdonald Provides Seattle Seahawks Injury Updates Post-Minicamp
Kicking off a six-week break between minicamp and training camp, the Seattle Seahawks hope to have several players returning from injury ready to roll once they report for the start of the new season in late July.
Speaking with reporters after the second and final mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald indicated most of the players who have been sidelined during the offseason program - including tackle Abraham Lucas and linebacker Tyrel Dodson - should have a chance to suit up early in game on the practice field. As is the case any time a player returns from a prolonged injury absence, however, they aren't going to rush them back into a full workload.
"There will be a couple guys reassessed come when training camp starts," Macdonald said. "Again, it's not smart to just throw a guy back into the wolves and get all the reps that he would be getting come Week 8 of the season. We'll play it safe with the player loads and try to be smart about it."
Headlining Seattle's veterans on the mend, Lucas has been sidelined throughout the spring coming off knee surgery, but was in attendance for mandatory minicamp as an observer. Following a strong rookie season where started 16 games across from Charles Cross, he played in just six games in 2023, landing on injured reserve twice with lingering discomfort.
Macdonald didn't have any new updates on Lucas on Wednesday after saying the Seahawks are "shooting for training camp" for his return during OTAs, but the team has been encouraged by his progress in rehab.
"Yeah, same thing we talked about last time," Macdonald said. "He's working his tail off. I can tell you that."
While Lucas expectedly didn't practice at all during the spring program, Seattle did welcome back guard Anthony Bradford for the final minicamp session after the second-year blocker missed the majority of OTAs with a tweaked ankle. He participated in individual and position drills, but McClendon Curtis and rookie Christian Haynes took all of the reps at right guard during the 11-on-11 team scrimmage periods.
"He's right there. Just good to see him out there," Macdonald said of Bradford. "Missed a little bit of time there throughout some of the OTAs. He's right in the mix. Got a great competition, especially on the right side of the line, and he's right there. He's got a great opportunity to go earn himself a job."
In addition to Bradford, tackle George Fant sat out on Wednesday for workload reasons, and per Macdonald, the Seahawks will be watching his snaps when camp arrives in July to keep him fresh, especially if Lucas needs more time before he's ready to practice.
On defense, Seattle went throughout the offseason program without Dodson or fellow veteran Jerome Baker seeing any field time as both players work back from injuries.
Earlier in the spring, Macdonald indicated Baker was working his way back from wrist surgery as well as lower body issues and wouldn't be back until at least the start of training camp. As for Dodson, without his injury specifically being disclosed, his return will be the start of camp at the earliest, if not longer.
"Right now we're shooting for camp. Hasn't had any reps, so if he's not out there the first play of camp rocking and rolling it's not because -- we have to ramp him back up into repping."
Capping off Macdonald's injury updates, second-year defensive tackle Cameron Young hasn't participated at all in spring practice due to a lower body injury, but the Seahawks expect he will be ready to play early in camp. Receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba (shoulder) and Laviska Shenault (toe) exited Wednesday's session early for precautionary reasons and should be more than ready to go for the start of the season.