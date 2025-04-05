New Seahawks WR gets emotional send-off from former teammates
The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year deal this offseason. He returns to his home state and is expected to be a leader for their receiving corps, which will lean on third-year pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their No. 1 receiver.
Before joining the Seahawks, Kupp spent eight years as an NFC West rival, playing for the Los Angeles Rams. He had a lot of success with that franchise, even winning a Super Bowl following the 2021 season. While Kupp is happy to head back to Washington, it won't be easy to say goodbye.
That's true not only for him, but his teammates as well. That's why several Rams' players met with Kupp for one final training session before he headed to Seattle.
In the video, third-year pro Puka Nacua discusses what Kupp meant to him as a teammate and friend. He said it doesn't feel real knowing Kupp will be gone, but called it a "blessing" to learn from him over the past two seasons.
He praised Kupp as a teammate, leader, and father and said he's excited to see what he will do with the Seahawks.
Nakua, who burst onto the scene with 1,486 yards as a rookie, will take on more of a leadership role with Kupp heading out. Kupp, meanwhile, will attempt to keep Seattle's offense on track while helping Smith-Njigba reach his full potential.
