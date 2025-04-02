Seattle Seahawks GM heaps remarkable amount of praise onto WR Cooper Kupp
The Seattle Seahawks sent DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and will lean on veteran Cooper Kupp to help fill the void. Kupp, who spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, returns to his home state and hopes to recapture the magic he had in 2021 when he led the NFL in receptions, yardage, and receiving touchdowns.
If general manager John Schneider is to be believed, that won't be hard at all. While speaking with reporters during the NFL owners' meetings, Schneider threw as much praise as possible toward Kupp. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar, he praised the veteran's football IQ while calling him "deceptively fast."
MORE: Under-the-radar edge rusher among top-5 targets for Seahawks in Round 1
As if that wasn't enough, he then gave him the ultimate compliment for a Seattle wide receiver, comparing him to Steve Largent.
Kupp was undoubtedly one of the top receivers in the league during his prime, which included his historic run in 2021. That was also the year he helped them win the Super Bowl, knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals.
Unfortunately, he hasn't crossed the 1,000-yard mark since that season while appearing in 12 games or fewer the past three years.
When on the field, Kupp remains productive. He recorded 710 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions in 2024 in 12 games. The problem is that it's been a long time since he was able to stay healthy.
If he can find a way to avoid injuries this year, he could not only put up some surprising numbers, but he could make Schneider look like a prophet.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks predicted to trade up w/ Bears for consensus #1 OT prospect
Should Seattle Seahawks move on from expensive veteran tight end?
Sam Darnold got something from Seahawks that Russell Wilson never did
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Post post-free agency edition