NFL Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks in Bottom 10?
The Seattle Seahawks have finished 9-8 each of the past two seasons and earned one playoff berth, but they aren't satisfied. That's why they parted ways with head coach Pete Carroll after 14 years with the franchise and revamped their roster in more ways than one.
Bleacher Report recently published an NFL power rankings just before training camp, and the Seahawks came in at No. 21 — just shy of being among the bottom 10 teams in the league.
"There's a new, untested head coach in Mike Macdonald. Multiple potential areas of concern defensively, including a completely revamped linebacker corps," Bleacher Report writes. "If things break the right way for the Seahawks, Seattle has the ability to win 10 games and get back to the postseason. But the Seahawks could just as easily lose 10 games and face an offseason in 2025 filled with some difficult decisions."
The teams behind the Seahawks were the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.
The Seahawks ranked 25th in points allowed last season, but there's optimism for that to change with Macdonald at the helm. He led the NFL's top defense last year with the Baltimore Ravens and comes to the Seahawks with plenty of young defensive talent on the rise.
On offense, Geno Smith is set to lead the way for a third straight season, but it could be his last after the team traded for Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders. Howell started all 17 games last season and has potential of becoming a full-time starter once again.
The question marks surrounding the team will start being answered with training camp this week and the preseason that starts in early August.