Seattle Seahawks Hosting Free Agent OL Connor Williams For Visit
After losing two veteran starters in free agency, the interior of the Seattle Seahawks offensive line is a major question mark heading into the 2024 season and with as many as three jobs potentially up for grabs, it appears they may not be done adding to the competition in the trenches.
While Seattle hopes elevated play from returning second-year blockers Anthony Bradford and Olu Oluwatimi comes to fruition to solidify the line both short and long-term, there isn't much wiggle room if it doesn't happen. The front office did make an attempt to strengthen the unit by bringing in veteran guard Laken Tomlinson on a one-year contract and former All-American Christian Haynes with the 81st overall pick in the third round, but questions persist.
Luckily, with training camp set to open on Wednesday, the Seahawks still have a few options to consider and will be bringing arguably the best available interior lineman left on the free agent market in for a visit.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks will be bringing in former Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys center/guard Connor Williams to town on Tuesday.
Given their potential concerns up front, it's a fascinating idea to bring in Williams as an option for the Seahawks. They don't have a lot of depth on the interior and signing a player like Williams at this point in the calendar would be a coup - if he's healthy.
Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of the 2023 season and has been patiently waiting for his next opportunity while recovering, which explains why he remains unsigned at this stage of the offseason. After being a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys as a left tackle in 2018, he shifted inside to guard before his rookie season and has been improving each season, further demonstrating his versatility by thriving at center with the Dolphins the past two seasons.
In 497 snaps for Miami last season, Williams posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 86.5, including a run blocking grade of 90.5, ranking first and second in each category among centers respectively. If Williams has a good visit and winds up signing with Seattle, once he's able to return to the field, per a team source, he could compete at left guard or center, depending how things shake out with Tomlinson and Oluwatimi penciled in as starters heading into camp.
Right now, per OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks have approximately $8.48 million in salary cap space, with about half of that needing to be earmarked for the practice squad. In the past, general manager John Schneider has preferred to keep a bit of cap room for midseason trades or signings, but coming off injury, Williams could be affordable on an incentive laden contract and fit into the tight budget.