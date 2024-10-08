All Seahawks

NFL Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks Slide After Loss to New York Giants

The Seattle Seahawks lost their second straight game against the New York Giants. Where does that put them in this week's NFL power rankings?

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates following a touchdown catch against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are stuck in the loss column after falling 29-20 to the New York Giants in Week 5 at Lumen Field.

After starting 3-0, the Seahawks have taken a slide and they don't look like the same team that pulled out those wins early in the season.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr released the latest edition of his NFL power rankings, which saw the Seahawks move down five spots from No. 12 to 17.

"Under no circumstances should the Seahawks have seven total carries between their top two backs, especially in a game that was never really out of contention. I understand wanting to attack a younger secondary with a veteran-laden receiving corps, but the Giants’ pass rush awoke, in part, because of Seattle’s unwillingness to call a more balanced gameplan," Orr writes.

The Seahawks still maintain first place in the NFC West, but they sit behind the 2-3 San Francisco 49ers, who clocked in at No. 9 on the latest rankings.

Seattle must to look hard in the mirror this week if they want to get back on track and move up in the rankings, especially with the Niners coming into town for Thursday Night Football.

If the Seahawks can beat the Niners at home, it will give new life to their season and perhaps erase some of the concerns that have arisen over the past two weeks.

Kickoff for this week's game against the 49ers is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

