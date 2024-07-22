Predicting Which Seattle Seahawks Rookies Will Make Greatest Impact in 2024
After months of anticipation, the Seattle Seahawks will open their first training camp practice under the direction of new coach Mike Macdonald on July 24 with plenty of buzz surrounding the franchise entering a new era.
Looking towards the 2024 season, which incoming Seahawks rookie will make the biggest instant impact for Macdonald's squad? Our writing staff dished out their picks examining which rookie they expect to splash the most heading into training camp:
Byron Murphy II
Cited as the best defensive player in the draft by general manager John Schneider moments after being selected by the team with the 16th overall selection, the Seahawks will be counting on the uber-athletic Murphy to immediately wreak havoc alongside Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed as part of a talented, deep defensive front. Even if he doesn’t start right away thanks to the plethora of veterans around him in arguably the team's most crowded position group, with the ability to be disruptive at multiple positions in the trenches and off the charts athletic metrics, he should be poised to make a substantial impact as a pass rusher and run defender in Mike Macdonald's scheme. -Corbin Smith
We don't need to overthink this one. After this season, Murphy may emerge as Seattle's best rookie, but he could also enter the conversation as one of the team's best all-around players. He was heralded as an elite interior pass rusher for a reason, ranking first in the FBS in pressure rate and pass-rush win rate from the defensive tackle position in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. If Murphy can work his way into a rotational role beginning in Week 1, there's no doubt he will be standing out from the Seahawks' rookie class as a surefire defensive cornerstone for years to come. Sure, he's the easy pick here, but that's because Seattle expects the most out of him as their lone first-round pick in the draft. -Connor Benintendi
Christian Haynes
It felt like cheating to choose the blue-chip talent of Byron Murphy II here. I’ll go with the third-round guard. The interior offensive line is a major question mark for the Seahawks once again. What isn’t a question is Haynes’ blocking metrics in college. They’re elite all around, albeit against lesser competition at UConn. But he’s also impressed in offseason workouts and held his own. He has a mean streak, looking to be the attacker, and not a passive blocker on his heels. If he doesn’t start right away, he’ll shoehorn his way into the guard lineup soon enough. -Nick Lee
The Seahawks rookie class is one built for a long-term vision rather than the 2024 season. It’s an impressive group and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is likely to be a monstrous force on the interior. However, he won’t help protect Geno Smith and that is where Haynes will shine. A third-round pick out of Connecticut, Haynes was a mauler on the interior for the Huskies, flashing an excellent anchor and powerful hands to keep defenders at bay. With a multitude of question marks at both guard spots, my expectation is Haynes wins one of the guard spots and takes control on the interior. -Tyler Forness
