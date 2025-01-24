Raiders Hire Former Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll
Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is making his long-awaited return to the NFL.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders have hired the Super Bowl champion to be their own head coach. Carroll joins the Raiders on a reported three-year deal with a team option for a fourth season.
There has been widespread speculation about Carroll returning to the NFL from the moment he left the Seahawks early last year. While that didn't come to fruition this season, it has now.
Carroll, 73, became a legend in Seattle throughout his 14 years leading the team. With a 137-89-1 record, 10 playoff appearances, five NFC West titles, two NFC championships and the Seahawks' first and so far only Super Bowl victory, he's the most-accomplished head coach in franchise history by far.
While Carroll's track record speaks for itself, his age was a concern to some. He's now the oldest head coach in the league by far, with 66-year-old Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs being the second-oldest. However, Carroll has always been full of energy regardless of his age, so his return doesn't come as too much of a surprise.
The Raiders are going for a full culture reset after parting ways with general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce earlier this month. With new minority owner Tom Brady playing a major role in the coaching search, perhaps a coach with championship pedigree was to be expected.
Carroll also interviewed with the Chicago Bears for their head-coaching vacancy, but they hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson earlier this week.
It's worth noting that the Seahawks will play the Raiders in 2026 in Las Vegas, which should now be a game every fan looks forward to.
