Raiders Request Interview With Seahawks Assistant
With Pete Carroll becoming head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, it only makes sene that he'd look to his former Seattle Seahawks assistants to help build his staff.
Indeed, he's doing just that.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Raiders have requested permission to interview Seahawks defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Karl Scott for their defensive coordinator opening. Scott, 39, has been with the Seahawks since 2022.
Under Scott's guidance, Seattle's secondary has emerged as one of the team's greatest strengths. He's helped develop plenty of young talent in the secondary, with Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon becoming Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and Coby Bryant breaking out in 2024. Those players are all undoubtedly talented, but Scott deserves his flowers as well.
Since Scott's arrival, the Seahawks have been a relatively average passing defense. Considering how bad they were against the pass before his arrival, though, that's a remarkable improvement.
Prior to joining the Seahawks, Scott's first NFL opportunity came as a defensive backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He helped star safety Harrison Smith earn yet another Pro Bowl selection, and helped veteran Xavier Woods revitalize his career.
Going back even further, Scott held a variety of roles at the collegiate level. His most notable of said roles came as Alabama's defensive backs coach from 2018-20, winning a national championship in his final season and working tiwth future NFL stars such as Patrick Surtain II. He got his start as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2007.
The Houston native certainly has an impressive resume to his name, and if he'soffered a defensive coordinator job under his former boss, it would certainly be an honor for him.
