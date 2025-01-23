Tyler Lockett Could Be Done With Seahawks
Tyler Lockett has been a big part of the Seattle Seahawks for a decade, and it's hard to imagine the team without him.
Lockett is now the No. 3 receiver in the offense behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf, and playing a complementary role doesn't warrant a cap hit of over $30 million.
That's why Bleacher Report thinks Lockett may be cut at some point during the offseason.
"The Seahawks have to do something about Tyler Lockett's cap number going into 2025. It's just not good business to pay that much money to a 32-year-old receiver coming off of a 600-yard campaign. Lockett has been a Seahawk for his entire career, but he's losing ground in the receiver hierarchy, and this team has big needs elsewhere on the roster," Bleacher Report writes.
"A restructure or extension for the veteran that would include a pay cut and a serious shifting of money could be solutions. But straight-up releasing Lockett is another consideration. The move would free up $17 million in cap space."
Releasing Lockett would free up some cap space, which the Seahawks need to do. However, his leadership for the team would be sorely missed.
Lockett hopes to stick around with the Seahawks, but he knows that decision isn't in his hands.
"I mean, obviously, like, even when I got the chance to come here, come back this year to start this new regime and kind of build this new team that Mike wants to be able to build, I got a chance to be a part of that and I got a chance to be able to come back," Lockett said.
"Because I didn't know if I was going to be able to come back for this season, because sometimes with a new team comes a new coach and a new atmosphere, new identity, new everything, so the fact that they brought me back, that spoke a lot of volumes and stuff like that and obviously there's things that happen within the business where they have to be able to make their decisions on what they want to do and how they want to go about things. I think for me, like, I've done what I've wanted to be able to do as far as be that player that wants to be able to stand on love and stand on support, stand on being able to be a team player."
In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Lockett has 938 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns, putting him in second in franchise history in every category with only the legendary Steve Largent ahead of him.
If Lockett has played his final down with the Seahawks, he will go down as one of the most iconic players in franchise history.
