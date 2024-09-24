Report: Seattle Seahawks Host Veteran OL Jason Peters For Free Agent Visit
With Abraham Lucas not close to returning to the field and George Fant now on injured reserve, the tackle-needy Seattle Seahawks visited with an old friend as they seek extra insurance on the offensive line.
According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Seahawks hosted 42-year old tackle Jason Peters for a free agent visit and workout on Tuesday. The ageless wonder played in eight games for Seattle last season, including a pair of starts at right tackle while Lucas was on injured reserve.
Likely a Hall of Famer in the future, Peters previously was one of the NFL's premier tackles, earning All-Pro distinction six times and making nine Pro Bowl rosters while starring for the Bills and the Eagles in the prime of his career. Since the Eagles let him go after the 2020 season, he has bounced around with multiple teams, playing in 35 games with the Bears, Cowboys, and Seahawks over the past three seasons with 17 starts during that span.
Though he's far removed from his peak, Peters did give Seattle valuable snaps at tackle and guard while dealing with numerous injuries last season. Per Pro Football Focus charting, he allowed 14 pressures, three quarterback hits, and zero sacks on 135 pass blocking reps, posting a 94.8 percent pass blocking efficiency rate, and he also received a respectable 71.2 run blocking grade, showing he could still create some push off the line of scrimmage.
The decision to kick the tires on Peters again likely boils down to a couple of issues for the Seahawks along the offensive line.
First, losing Fant, who signed a two-year contract in March to fill in for Lucas as he recovered from knee surgery, for an extended period of time has left Seattle with minimal tackle depth behind Charles Cross and Stone Forsythe. The team recently signed McClendon Curtis off the practice squad, but neither he or sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell have played a single regular season snap aside from special teams in the NFL.
Secondly, guards Anthony Bradford and Laken Tomlinson have struggled in pass protection through three games for the Seahawks and Peters could be considered an alternative option to compete for snaps inside at this stage of his career. He played 16 snaps at guard last season, performing well as a run blocker in a road win over the Titans in Week 16.
Of course, bringing Peters in for a workout off the couch isn't going to provide the Seahawks with an immediate answer at either position, as he certainly will need time to round back into football shape. Last season, he spent a couple weeks on the practice squad before being elevated to the game day roster and eventually being signed to the active 53-man roster, and the team would likely have to employ the same strategy this time around if they chose to bring him back.
It's also possible that Seattle isn't going to rush into re-signing Peters for now and simply wanted to meet with him in case he is needed down the road. But after spending more than half the season with the team last year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return given concerns at multiple positions in the trenches right now.