Mike Macdonald Mum On Potential Return For Injured T Abraham Lucas
RENTON, Wash. - Only a few days after placing his replacement George Fant on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks still don't know when tackle Abraham Lucas will make his season debut. Or at least coach Mike Macdonald doesn't plan on making a return date public.
Speaking with reporters on Monday in the aftermath of a 24-3 home win over the Dolphins, Macdonald didn't have much of an update on Lucas, who will be eligible to come off of the reserve/PUP list after Week 4, simply reaffirming the Seahawks have a plan for his eventual return behind closed doors.
"I don't want to put a timeline on Abe right now," Macdonald said. "We have kind of an in-house timeline with him and we're working through it. But, I'm not going to put a timeline on him right now."
Following a 2023 season where he missed all but six games due to knee issues, Lucas underwent surgery in January to address the problem. Initially, Seattle thought he would be able to return at some point early in training camp after sitting out the entire offseason program, and even when he landed on the PUP list to start camp, Macdonald remained optimistic he would return to the practice field at some point in August.
But Lucas' recovery has not progressed as the organization envisioned at any step along the way. He wound up missing all of training camp and the preseason and with him not being ready to return to the field by late August, he wasn't activated from the PUP list, ensuring he would miss a minimum of four games to open the regular season.
Recently, Lucas posted a video of him shooting out of his stance and running on the field inside Seattle's practice facility, providing a glimmer of hope that he could be finally close to returning. But while that may still be the case and Macdonald has opted not to disclose it publicly, the latest ominous update doesn't appear to be a positive sign for fans hoping he will be activated to practice immediately upon eligibility in two weeks.
As things stand, with Lucas and Fant both on the shelf, Stone Forsythe will be locked in as the starter at right tackle for at least one more week and likely longer. The fourth-year blocker enjoyed his best game of the year so far against Miami, only allowing one pressure on 37 pass blocking reps and making a key block to spring Zach Charbonnet for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Behind Forsythe, the Seahawks signed McClendon Curtis off the practice squad and he has dressed the past two games as the team's primary backup tackle. Sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell has remained on the 53-man roster, but has yet to suit up and been a healthy scratch for all three games so far, indicating the team doesn't think the former Division II standout is ready to play regular season snaps yet despite having plenty of upside with proper development.