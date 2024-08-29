Report: Seattle Seahawks Working Out Former Mike Macdonald Pupil
Continuing his free agency tour after stops in Dallas and Tennessee, veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser will be making a visit to meet with his former defensive coordinator in Seattle.
According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, Bowser will fly out to the Pacific Northwest for his latest free agent visit to meet with the Seahawks and coach Mike Macdonald. Per prior reports, he worked out for the Cowboys and Titans, but left both teams without signing a contract.
Drafted in the second round out of Houston in 2017 by Baltimore, Bowser served as a rotational edge for most of his six seasons with the Ravens, producing 19.5 sacks, 48 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles in 89 games. Starting all 17 games, his best season came in 2021 when he set career-highs with seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and 15 quarterback hits.
Aside from pass rushing production, Bowser has been a steady 3-4 outside linebacker in the coverage department, including intercepting three passes in 2020. Over the course of his six-year career, he's allowed only two touchdowns while intercepting four passes and registering five pass breakups, yielding a stellar 69.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.
Now 29 years old, Bowser last played in January 2023 after missing a big chunk of the 2022 season recovering from a torn Achilles. He suffered a knee injury during the summer leading up to the 2023 season and wound up not playing at all last season, leading to his release by Baltimore in March.
As for his potential fit with the Seahawks, Bowser's past ties to Macdonald obviously add intrigue, as he played for Seattle's new coach both as an assistant linebackers coach and defensive coordinator with the Ravens. However, the team recently acquired Trevis Gipson from the Jaguars via trade and will have Uchenna Nwosu, Dre'Mont Jones, Boye Mafe, and Derick Hall returning from last year's squad, leaving little room for him to contribute in a reserve role.
With that said, Nwosu could miss multiple games with a sprained knee suffered in the Seahawks preseason finale and since the team still has two practice squad openings left, it's possible Bowser could be signed as an insurance policy and ramped up in coming weeks to potentially pitch in later in the season if healthy.