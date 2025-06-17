Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner drafted top-3 in PFF's 2012 redraft
The Seattle Seahawks' draft classes from 2010-12 were some of the best in franchise history, directly leading up to the team's first-ever NFL title in Super Bowl XLVIII. Seattle hit on three stars in the first three rounds — two of whom are likely future Hall of Famers.
In Pro Football Focus' 2012 NFL Redraft, quarterback Russell Wilson (picked No. 75 overall) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (No. 47) both made massive jumps to the very top of the first round. Wilson was even valued as the best pick of the draft.
PFF jumped Wilson up 74 spots to the No. 1 overall pick, passing up Andrew Luck in the top spot. That sent Wilson to the Indianapolis Colts, while Luck dropped three spots to the Cleveland Browns at No. 4 overall. Interestingly, Kirk Cousins jumped from pick No. 102 to No. 2 overall, which is where the Washington Commanders selected Robert Griffin III. The Commanders simply swapped their quarterback selections.
Wagner vaulted up 44 picks to No. 3 overall, sending him to the Minnesota Vikings. In reality, the Vikings traded that pick to the Cleveland Browns, who selected running back Trent Richardson. Wagner was an excellent value in the second round and was arguably more impactful for the Seahawks over his 11 seasons with the team than Wilson was. Wilson takes the top spot purely because he is a quarterback.
The Seahawks took edge rusher Bruce Irvin with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 draft, who also became a quality player for Seattle over six seasons with the team. The difference is that Wilson and Wagner were just that much better. PFF mocked guard Brandon Brooks (selected by the Philadelphia Eagles No. 76 overall) to the Seahawks at 12th overall instead.
Wilson and Wagner being held in such high regard more than a decade after they were drafted is a testament to them as players and the Seahawks for getting incredible value from their selections. Essentially, they made two of the top three picks of the entire draft in the second and third rounds.
